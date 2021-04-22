“We are simply trying to keep people alive.” This heard from my doorway on a recent early morning at Covenant House.
The pandemic has only served to exacerbate the suffering of our most marginalized citizens. Our experience tells us it will not soon be over.
We often talk about the many and undeniable successes we have with preventing homelessness and housing people who were once chronically homeless. The past several years our housing case managers have experienced ever more challenging circumstances caused by the intersection of substance use disorder, long-term, untreated mental health illness, collapsing local economies and generational poverty.
I have written often that the only way to end homelessness is to house everyone without a home.
Sounds easy. And housing advocates love to tell you, “I’ve never met a person not ready to be housed.” Truth is, we have. Just look around.
Overdose deaths are ripping us apart. Gun violence is ubiquitous. HIV is on the rise. We have housed people that have invited their drug dealer into their home, wreaking havoc in their lives and in the neighborhoods where they reside. At the same time, we know they are safer in a house than on the street. Housing is perhaps the most practical act of health care.
What is our moral responsibility — not just ours but as members of a collective community? We must be here when a person is ready to make an incremental step toward recovery.
Unless you are doing this work, you probably will not believe what I am about to tell you. The worsening drug epidemic has made our work almost unspeakable. But you need to know.
Last week, from our second-floor window, we witnessed a knife fight, a man beaten with a baseball bat and injection drug use — all in the same afternoon. Fearless advocates intervened. We immediately engaged the person injecting drugs. We discussed housing opportunities and access to health care and recovery. Door Dash delivered to the encampment a few moments shortly thereafter. Some days are surreal.
I have compiled for you brief but vivid descriptions from our case managers about our challenges in housing some of our most vulnerable citizens. I share these scenarios with you so you will understand what our staff and partnering agencies are accomplishing every day and the odds they are up against. They describe feeling like they are “just trying to keep people alive in a society that is breaking down.” It is a very difficult time in our work.
These are real-life experiences in the words of our case managers.
n One of my most challenging cases was a client that had been kicked out of all homeless shelters because he would urinate on himself and the furniture in the shelters due to medical conditions he would not take medication for. He had HIV, he had an active, bad drug habit and recently been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. A local hospital treated him three times in one week and kept discharging him back to the street. I talked him into going to St. Mary’s to be evaluated by one of their doctors, so he could go to Riverpark and get better all around.
He told me he did not want to die alone outside. He went and was admitted. Unfortunately, he never made it out of St. Mary’s. I took him there two months and one day before he passed away from pneumonia. All I can do is be happy he was not in the street that sick and he was in the care of doctors when he passed.
n She suffers with substance use disorder. She has bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. She indicated that she has been taking her medications, but I am uncertain. On one occasion, she superglued her eyes shut.
n Having a client leave the hospital under her own care when she has a shunt in her brain and an infected foot that needs surgery. But it was Friday the 13th and the voices in her mind told her she would not wake up from the anesthesia because of the date.
n A 23-year-old male with drug addiction. He was homeless for over a year, living on the streets and at the men’s shelter. I met him during outreach at Manna Meal, [where] he expressed interest in being housed. We discussed his plan and he agreed to seek employment and consider treatment. He has been housed for four months now; I have repeatedly removed strangers from his home whom he has invited in and refused to leave.
n An older gentleman in his late 50s receives Social Security. I met him on the park bench beside of Subway. He was living in one of the high rises but was evicted for excess visitors. I have been unable to locate him since.
n Due to a new ordinance in a rural part of Kanawha County, my client was kicked out of Belle and cannot return.
I offer this as an understanding to the phenomenon that is our community’s current situation. It is about encouraging one another while we identify recovery and employment options — but housing must be first, even when it is messy, and right now, it is very messy.
How do we help someone who is seemingly uninterested?
You just keep doing the hard work. There are many successes to be heralded and for which to be grateful. People can recover — with the appropriate support. They can and do get better. We must be here when they are ready.
For now, we are seeing more substance use and predatory behaviors from dealers than ever before. It is complicating housing situations and wreaking havoc in the lives of our people.
Covenant House is trying to respond with innovation and practicality. In addition to working with our collaborating partners that provide shelter, supportive services and housing options as well, we formed what we are internally calling a multi-disciplinary housing team.
Dr. Angie Settle has dedicated a behavioral health professional to work with our case managers to help us staff and respond appropriately to our most challenging situations. This is in coordination with the West Virginia Health Right full-service clinic at Covenant House — meeting people where they are. We also have on-site a peer recovery coach making successful linkages.
The powerful combination of housing and healthcare will not only help the person. It stands to stabilize our greater community. We are only as healthy as our most vulnerable.
While messy from the outside, this integrated response stands to have the most lasting impact. Bear with us.