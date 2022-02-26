Two-and-a-half years ago the news broke that 34 cadets of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Basic Training Class No. 18 let themselves be photographed offering Nazi salutes as a joke about their strict instructor. I never found myself having sympathy for people who fail to understand the impact of Nazism, which resulted in some of the most savage and inhumane acts the world has known.
I found myself having some sympathy for these cadets, though. In this state that takes such pride in being gentle, kind and welcoming, how can we scratch together this many West Virginians from various walks of life, wanting to be correctional officers, and none of them understand that playing around with Nazi symbolism is repugnant and unacceptable? It’s pure ignorance.
When we add that they’re striving for a job with armed control over people of all races and ethnicities, we’ve got to worry that we’ve pulled the plug on public education.
That shocking display of ignorance was not enough for some of legislators of the Republican Party in West Virginia. While the incident made it clear that our knowledge of world history is so poor that we have 34 fledgling correctional officers thinking it’s acceptable to play around with Nazi imagery, and that doing so doesn’t hurt anybody, several members of our legislature want to make sure West Virginia students are ignorant of American history, as well. They introduced House Bill 4011 to fight a ghost that doesn’t exist in West Virginia. They incorrectly call it “critical race theory.”
This bill isn’t offered up because there have been actual incidents of anyone in West Virginia trying to say that “all” of any certain race of people are bad just because our country’s history on race relations is so bad. The only reason talk of this bill exists is that certain Republican legislators are simply marionettes, dancing to the tune of a national movement within the Republican Party to bury the ugly history of racism in the United States.
This isn’t a West Virginia effort. In our state where people of color make up less than 5% of the population, with African-Americans making up 3.5%, West Virginia hasn’t been a hotbed of radical liberal teaching. These poor parrots are merely doing this because people outside of our state have told them to.
Of course, the people who propose these laws are the ones who were silent as if their tongues had been cut from their mouths, when officials within their own party erected a fact-free, hate-filled display against an entire religion in the halls of the state Legislature in our state capitol on “Republican Day” two years ago.
My question is, just how stupid do they think we are?
Every time I write about issues of social justice, I take time to praise my beloved home state for being a live-and-let-live place that offered me wonderful opportunities to succeed. Do these narrow-minded legislators think of West Virginia differently? Is this really what they believe West Virginians want or need? Is this what these legislators think will get them votes and keep them in office? I have to say, my experience is that West Virginians are better than that.
Look, we have been exploited time and time again by outside interests that have made West Virginia pay an inestimable cost to provide energy to our country, while we remain one of the poorest and least educated states in the entire nation. Our people received almost nothing for that, and our lawmakers are determined to give away what little we have gotten. Indeed, the innocent ignorance that has led to our being exploited virtually from A-to-Z is now being further manipulated to let these legislators paint us as bigots, who not only don’t know, but don’t want to know.
The classic definition of ignorance describes someone who simply doesn’t know. When you don’t know, and you don’t want to know, that goes beyond ignorance to stupidity. Well, just how stupid do they think we are?
Now the state with the lowest percentage of residents with a college degree in the country — the state whose elementary and secondary students’ standardized testing performance has been so bad that some these same giants of education in our legislature created House Bill 4321 this year to make us stop measuring ourselves against the rest of the country — has two bills currently pending to intimidate our teachers under threat of law to leave our students even less prepared. Success through ignorance. What a winning strategy.
These legislators want our children to know even less about history. They don’t want our children to be able to compete for seats at the best colleges and universities. They want a gullible, ignorant group of citizens, who don’t know how the government works, or when they are being lied to about the history of our country.
The only thing that gives life to the lies that led to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is the ignorance of the people being told those lies. Anybody who had any decent class in civics knows that we had a fair election in 2020, that is not subject to being overturned on a made-up technicality just because the Vice President “wants to.” They spread lies about the rules. They spread lies about the facts. They spread lies that endanger our democracy. Now they want to fertilize the ground for further lies that will let them get elected to preside over an ever more ignorant populace.
But I want to know: Just how stupid do they think we are?
The West Virginia and the West Virginians I know don’t want to be ignorant. The West Virginians I know are earnest, good people, who would like to have good government, who would like to have good schools, who would like to have good jobs and who would like to have progress and prosperity. These are the people who have warmly welcomed me, an African-American son of this state, to the streets of nearly every county seat in West Virginia where I have been privileged to practice law for the past the 40 years.
The ignorant, bigoted people they seem to think they represent are not the people I have seen in West Virginia during my lifetime. I’ve got to know: Just how stupid do they think we are?
When these people lie to us, and tell us they want to do everything to help our state bring in new businesses, with well-paying jobs and that they want make West Virginia a destination for young people with creative ideas, those are just more of the lies they want us to be too stupid to recognize.
If we keep electing people like this to our leadership, then I’ve got one other question to ask: Just how stupid are we?