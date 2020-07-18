West Virginia teachers went on strike in February 2018. Huge crowds of teachers came to Charleston to impose upon our legislators and enforce an unavoidable presence during the legislative session. Except for some dispersed grumbling, it was hard to hear that very many people opposed the work stoppage and the protesters who dominated the Capitol building.
Many people were proud of the courage our teachers showed by going so far as to strike to highlight the depth and sincerity of their grievances against their employers for failing to stem the rise of health care costs. Local pride in the bold actions our teachers took swelled even further when teachers in at least five other states followed our lead in leaving the classrooms during the school year to highlight their grievances against their state legislatures.
Our Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, supported by significant legal authority, concluded that the teachers’ strike was unlawful. Nevertheless, this state, with its history of citizens rising to protect the rights of workers, was proud that our teachers led the fight to protect the important place education should have in our society.
A group of miners in Harlan County, Kentucky, blocked train tracks where coal-carrying train cars passed, in protest of the Blackjewell Mine company using bankruptcy to refuse to pay 400 workers. Fellow citizens in our Appalachian region cheered their justified protests.
An effective protest has to be highlighted by an outstanding act that draws attention to the grievance. If teachers would simply retreat to their lounge after school was over to protest, nobody would know, and nobody would care.
The coal miners in Harlan County could have hidden themselves at their favorite watering hole to chant slogans against the company that didn’t honor its commitment to pay wages, but, again, nobody would know, and nobody would care.
Our teachers’ protests and the miners’ protests had to be visible. They had to disturb “business as usual.” People don’t choose a manner of protest to make others feel comfortable. Protest has to make others feel uncomfortable. That’s why they call it protest.
In 2016 and 2017, some National Football League players staged a peaceful protest of repeated incidents of police brutality against Black men that were happening at the time by kneeling while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played at the beginning of their games.
Their president called them “sons of bitches.” He said they should all be fired. Undaunted by that inconvenient “free speech” thing, the wrath of many Americans was unleashed on them for protesting something that burdened Black Americans across the country.
We recently have the murder of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, going for a run in Georgia on Feb. 23, hunted down and killed by two white men, while a third recorded the incident with his camera. The men were not charged until May. One of the killers was a former local police officer, which apparently delayed his being brought to justice.
Breonna Taylor was in her own home, killed by the Louisville police when they executed a no-knock warrant on her house. It turns out they already had the man they were seeking in custody. It reminded us of another Black man, Botham Jean, killed at his home in Dallas by an off-duty police officer in September 2018.
And now we have George Floyd, killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes in a Minneapolis street, while he was handcuffed, pleading for his life and being further restrained by two other police officers. All this on the suspicion of passing a forged check.
Do you think there’s nothing to protest? “Nothing to see here?” as Detective Jack Webb would say on Dragnet years ago.
“America: Love it or leave it,” was a discredited chant from the 1960s and ’70s. Some want to revive the spirit of that chant today. But are our fellow citizens of the traditional majority race told to accept America as it is, or to leave? Don’t we all accept their right to protest?
We love our children. When they have a difference of opinion on the rules of the house, we don’t tell them to leave. We work with them to find peace in our homes. We didn’t tell the teachers to leave the country, or even the state, when they staged this “illegal” strike for stabilized benefits. We didn’t tell those miners to leave the country when the coal company took advantage of the very legal process of bankruptcy. No, it seems like only people of ethnic or racial minority get the ultimatum to accept a wrong or vacate the premises.
I frequently acknowledge that racial justice is not high on the minds of my fellow West Virginia citizens, because, with a total minority population below 5%, they just don’t have to deal with the diversity that is taken for granted in our nation’s most prosperous regions.
“The Star Spangled Banner” tells of a battle during the War of 1812, in which the U.S. took devastating losses. Despite the fierce battle, Fort McHenry and the flag emerged and survived. I never felt the need to demonstrate during the national anthem. But the story of a nation badly wounded, and continuing to sustain heavy attack, is one that looks very familiar right now. The current battle against leadership that worships the Second Amendment, promoting proliferation of personal firearms, and loathes the First Amendment, promoting freedom of the press and rights of individual free speech, is as big as any we have fought.
My response is to sing louder, to sing more fervently than ever before, hoping we can emerge from this battle triumphant and stronger, and to join in harmony with my fellow citizens to nurture the will to defeat this dangerous enemy that has infiltrated our ranks.
Given a choice of the two, I’ll accept a kneeling protest to make us a better place, rather than a knee to the neck to kill our American dream.