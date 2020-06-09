Elliot M. Namay Jr.: Stonewall Jackson statue should go (Opinion)

The statue of Stonewall Jackson on our state Capitol grounds should be removed. Now.
A comment on social media in reply to this demand stated that we are “too touchy and sensitive,” that we can’t erase history, and so the statue must stay.
Too touchy and sensitive?
If laws of the Jim Crow era in which this statue was erected were still around, both my son’s and my brother’s marriages would have been illegal in many places in this county. My daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, niece and nephews would have been barred from attending white schools. An attempt to eat in the same restaurants, stay in the same hotels, seek treatment in the same hospitals, sit in the same section of a bus, drink from the same water fountain or even use the same bathroom as me would have brought swift and violent retribution.
Stonewall Jackson represents much worse than that. The statue of this treasonist was erected by racists for racists to remind our brothers and sisters of color that, regardless of their emancipation 50 years earlier, they still should assume and accept subjugation.
Statues are erected on public property as symbols to honor extraordinary people and lives to which we should aspire (at least in the ideal). Stonewall Jackson was a traitor to this country. He helped fight a war to keep it legal for white human beings to own nonwhite humans as property; to keep it legal for masters to rape female slaves and murder male slaves if they tried to interfere; to separate children from their families to sell for profit; and to perform countless other barbaric horrors and atrocities.
He helped lead a war that cost more than 600,000 lives and untold suffering, of which the vice president of the Confederacy said, “... its cornerstone rests upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”
It was a war out of which the state of West Virginia, siding with the United States, was born. A war that, thank God, Stonewall Jackson and the Confederacy lost.
The demand for removal also is one of simple fairness. Our Capitol building and grounds are the property of all the people of this state, supported by the tax dollars of people of all races. A monument to slavery on the most prominent corner of the most prominent property in the city — our beautiful Capitol Complex campus — is a slap in the face to people of color and is abhorrent to all people of good conscience who value the ideals of equal rights, equal justice and the equal value of all human life.
“It’s part of history and you can’t erase it,” the spurious contention goes. Suharto, Augusto Pinochet, Pol Pot and Adolf Hitler also were part of history. Should there be statues honoring them? Does not having statues honoring them remove them from history? This argument is nonsense, although I’m certain my email and social media profile will be flooded with it.
Those defending these Confederate statues should think before they speak.
If honoring and aspiring to the ideals of this man are their idea of what we should be doing, the generous excuse is that they’re ignorant of history. But the more accurate explanation more likely is that the history of violence and racism the statue represents does not trouble them. That is the root of the problem.