I rarely read the sports section in the Gazette-Mail, only really venturing there occasionally during basketball season, but I often have to flip through the first few pages to get to the obituaries.
On a gray, chilly Wednesday morning, though, my attention was rapt on the front page sports headline, “Redskins reign.” I mean, c’mon West Virginia — and Hurricane, in particular. I know we’re about as backwards as any state in the union, but holding on with pride to such obviously racist names for sports teams is just beyond the pale.
The argument from those who insist on maintaining such monikers is that the term originated as a self-identifier among the indigenous people of this land, so it actually is not a derogatory term. But, this tired argument conveniently ignores the pejoration of the word through the 18th to 20th centuries, and the use of the word “redskins” as a quantifier of scalps when collecting the bounty on murdered members of the original inhabitants of this land. Common courtesy, alone, should dictate that, since so many of the people to whom this word refers find it horribly offensive, and because of its violent history, it should disappear from the lexicon.
How would my Italian, Irish, Black, Jewish or Arabic friends feel if they opened the paper to a headline to find a sports team using any of the myriad racist names used to categorize them as a mascot?
Many of those same people have no problem with Redskins or Braves or Chiefs. Why the double standard? What is it about the objections by American Indians that makes it so easy for so many to dismiss?
A few weeks ago, I was involved in a heated debate with a woman from Kentucky over my objection to Confederate symbology and statues memorializing Confederate soldiers and generals. When I attempted to enlighten her as to the visceral reaction of the Black members of my family and most of my Black friends to such glorification of Confederate history, she offered two defenses: not all Black people are offended by such things, and many slave owners — including her own family — were good to their slaves. Personally, I find the defense of “redskins” equally as mind-numbingly outrageous as a claim that one’s family was “good to their slaves.”
How difficult would it be to show a little deference to the feelings of those from whom this country has already so shamelessly wronged? What is the big deal about changing the name of a high school football team? Why do so many of my white friends defend so ardently the use of such names? Clearly, at least to me, this is one of the last vestiges of unlimited white privilege and a desperate grasp at the assertion of white society’s superiority over any other group that might try to challenge the 19th- and 20th-century racial status quo.
It truly is not that hard to be a decent person and show a little empathy toward others. Confederate statues across the country have been removed from places of honor, and no one’s survival was imperiled. We changed the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School, and not one person is the worse off for it. I’m sure, if we do the same with Hurricane High’s football team, not a single individual would be harmed and many people would be grateful.
Oh, and while we’re at it, on behalf of my fellow Eastern Orthodox Christians and Muslim brothers and sisters, no more Crusaders, either, OK?
Elliot Namay Jr., of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.