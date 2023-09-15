Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I rarely read the sports section in the Gazette-Mail, only really venturing there occasionally during basketball season, but I often have to flip through the first few pages to get to the obituaries.

On a gray, chilly Wednesday morning, though, my attention was rapt on the front page sports headline, “Redskins reign.” I mean, c’mon West Virginia — and Hurricane, in particular. I know we’re about as backwards as any state in the union, but holding on with pride to such obviously racist names for sports teams is just beyond the pale.

Elliot Namay Jr., of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.

