As disgusting as the storming of the U.S. Capitol was, the more we learn, the more outrageous it becomes.
We all hope our elected officials are consistently honest with us even though we’re well aware that’s too often not the case. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, though, is the chief legal officer in the state of West Virginia, so we expect him above all others to be honest, uphold the law and the Constitution, and respect and honor the findings of the courts and legislatures.
Of the 61 legal filings by the Trump campaign challenging the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, 60 were found to be without merit and thrown out after the so-called evidence was thoroughly reviewed. Only one found any success, allowing Trump campaign workers to stand a few feet closer to the vote counters.
All 50 states certified the election results even after multiple recounts and canvasses. Republican state attorneys general and secretaries of state, Republican-led legislative hearings, Trump appointed judges, the Trump-friendly United States Supreme Court, the FBI, the Justice Department, and even Trump lapdog Bill Barr, himself, all found no evidence of widespread fraud or any improprieties that would affect the outcome of the election.
Even when multiple judges repeatedly asked Trump lawyers to produce evidence, the attorneys said they had none, but they had suspicions. They knew the insane conspiracy theories and nutjob affidavits offered by Rudy Giuliani and his lunatic cohorts were bogus, and were well aware entering any of it would have been grounds for their disbarment.
Knowing all of this, and with full knowledge that militant right-wing white supremacist factions were planning a violent insurrection with the explicitly stated purpose of overturning a free and fair election, our Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, as a director of the Rule of Law Defense Fund (an offshoot of the Republican Attorneys General Association) helped authorize robocalls to organize and motivate participation in the attempted coup in which a 42-year-old Capitol Police officer — the father of two small children — was murdered by a mob. The violent incident left more than 60 other police injured, and the death of at least four of the rioters.
Among those who heeded the call was a man carrying zip ties searching for hostages to execute; another with eleven home-made napalm molotov cocktails and multiple weapons; a lynch mob screaming “Hang Mike Pence” after constructing a functional gallows on the Capitol lawn; someone who planted pipe bombs on the Capitol grounds; some who actually smeared feces and urine throughout the halls of the Capitol building; and others who brutally attacked Capitol Police, ransacked offices and destroyed irreplaceable original doors and windows. They did all of this while waving confederate battle flags or American flags desecrated by the sneering face of Donald Trump superimposed over the stars and stripes, while claiming to be patriots. Many wore tee shirts with such slogans as “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWE” (six million Holocaust victims weren’t enough). Video also shows a mob dragging a member of the Capitol Police down the steps and one man repeatedly beating and attempting to impale the officer with an American flag.
Although Trump support here in our state is mind-numbingly high and defense of this attack on the very foundation of our government can be found all over social media, there is no possible justification for such violence. Patrick Morrisey must be held accountable for his role and removed from office immediately, along with fellow Republican politicians Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Carol Miller, R-W.Va., both of whom objected to certifying Electoral College votes.
Failure to force these people to take responsibility for their actions will only serve to further embolden those who refuse to accept the results of an election and who feel they have the right to violent revolution to get their way. Accountability is the only deterrent to such mayhem in the future.