There are times I read Hoppy Kercheval’s columns in the Gazette-Mail and come away thinking that, even though he might have a radically different perspective than I, he is, nonetheless, a reasonable person with a valid opinion that deserves at least respect, if not actual concurrence. But not this time.

In a recent column, citing an NBC poll showing a majority of Americans don’t think President Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump should run again, Kercheval added that “Biden is showing his age ... [and] might be caught up in his son Hunter’s scandal.”

Elliot M. Namay Jr., of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.