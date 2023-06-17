There are times I read Hoppy Kercheval’s columns in the Gazette-Mail and come away thinking that, even though he might have a radically different perspective than I, he is, nonetheless, a reasonable person with a valid opinion that deserves at least respect, if not actual concurrence. But not this time.
In a recent column, citing an NBC poll showing a majority of Americans don’t think President Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump should run again, Kercheval added that “Biden is showing his age ... [and] might be caught up in his son Hunter’s scandal.”
Why do the people believe this? All empirical evidence shows Joe Biden arguably has had the most successful first term of any president ever, despite having the slimmest of majorities to work with.
Biden brought us through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, in which a study commissioned by the Lancet, one of the world’s most respected medical journals, found that more than 400,000 American deaths were directly caused by tragic mishandling of the crisis by his predecessor.
More jobs were created in his first term than at any other time in history, even taking into consideration jobs recovered following the pandemic. He passed a sweeping, critical infrastructure investment promised but never delivered by Republicans for years.
He passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which not only kept the U.S. economy in the best position in the world during a global inflation crisis, but simultaneously slashed drug costs for Medicare recipients and does more to fight the climate crisis than ever before.
He is attempting to cancel a portion of student loan debt for millions of Americans, while investing billions to revitalize U.S. manufacturing and expanding health care coverage for millions of veterans exposed to burn-pit toxins.
He masterfully manipulated the entire Republican caucus during his State of the Union address into pledging to not cut Social Security or Medicare and manhandled an impotent speaker of the House in debt ceiling negotiations. This and much more, all while facing rabid Republican opposition and militant obstruction.
Yet, a majority of U.S. citizens feel he is too old and feeble for the job simply because Hoppy and other conservative media pundits continue to tell them he is.
They focus on his tripping and falling over a sandbag on stage, instead of his hopping right back up unfazed, making a joke about it, and continuing on with what he was doing. They point out that he doesn’t walk as fast as he used to, instead of his regular mountain bike rides. They fret over his slow speech, instead of making it clear that he is constantly overcoming a life-long speech impediment.
They insinuate there might be something to the nebulous Hunter Biden scandal, instead of noting that years of accusations and investigations, especially during a Republican presidency with a morally bankrupt attorney general, a Republican Congress and a conservative FBI led by a Trump appointee failed to show any actual criminal wrongdoing, or that Biden’s son never held a position with the government while Trump’s children not only did so, but worked it to their financial advantage.
Trump, on the other hand, is so vile and corrupt that, at any normal time in our past, he would have been rightly kicked to the curb as an afterthought in the dustbin of history.
What is worse, the corrupt sociopath leader who incites violence and lies constantly, or those who know better but continue to provide support, even only tacitly? Hoppy knows better.
Elliot M. Namay Jr., of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.