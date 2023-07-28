Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I remember clearly from almost 16 years ago when a dear friend said earnestly, “I’m not a racist but I just can’t bring myself to vote for a Black man.” That’s the problem here. No matter how blatant the racism, people sincerely don’t see it or just refuse to acknowledge the depths of it within themselves.

Jason Aldean is a very wealthy but mid-talent, tough-guy poser with a huge recording and video production budget. His “Try That In A Small Town” declaration that he’s “Got a gun that my granddad gave me” and threatening the vigilantism of “good ol’ boys, raised up right” will have zero effect on actual behavior or political and economic realities in the U.S., but will be instrumental in further exposing the knee-jerk defense of both subtle and not-so-subtle racism of the almost exclusively Republican right-wing in this country.

Elliot Namay, of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.

