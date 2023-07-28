I remember clearly from almost 16 years ago when a dear friend said earnestly, “I’m not a racist but I just can’t bring myself to vote for a Black man.” That’s the problem here. No matter how blatant the racism, people sincerely don’t see it or just refuse to acknowledge the depths of it within themselves.
Jason Aldean is a very wealthy but mid-talent, tough-guy poser with a huge recording and video production budget. His “Try That In A Small Town” declaration that he’s “Got a gun that my granddad gave me” and threatening the vigilantism of “good ol’ boys, raised up right” will have zero effect on actual behavior or political and economic realities in the U.S., but will be instrumental in further exposing the knee-jerk defense of both subtle and not-so-subtle racism of the almost exclusively Republican right-wing in this country.
Rather than taking a minute to listen to the concerns and try to understand the reasons so many were so offended, those who claim to be conservative immediately jumped to the defense of this country trope, just as they jumped to the defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the cops who shot Brianna Taylor and so many others who proved through their actions that they really don’t believe Black lives matter.
Aldean could have selected any location in the country to film his dark, menacing music video. But he chose the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, known for nothing other than being the location where 16-year-old James Cordie Cheek and 18-year-old Henry Choate were dragged through the streets and brutally lynched after being falsely accused of assaulting white women. The town was also the site of the first major race riot after World War II, during which even state troopers ransacked and burned Black-owned businesses, while dozens of Black men were beaten and thrown in prison and two Black men were murdered after a Navy veteran resisted Jim Crow laws by defending his mother when a white man punched her.
The message sent by the choice of this location is nothing new. On Aug. 3, 1980, Ronald Reagan kicked off his presidential campaign with a “states’ rights” speech in Neshoba County, Mississippi. Not coincidentally, this was the location where James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman were tortured and murdered for trying to register Black voters. Just a short snippet from a blood-curdling 40-minute interview with Lee Atwater, the Reagan campaign deputy director, shows clearly such things were (and are) intentional: “You start out in 1954 by saying, “N*****, n*****, n*****.” By 1968 you can’t say “n*****” — that hurts you, backfires. So you say stuff like, uh, forced busing, states’ rights, and all that stuff ... .”
But, rank-and-file Republicans still feign insult and offense when such vile motives are exposed. When Donald Trump refused to denounce Nazis and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said, “my opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them white nationalist, to me is an American,” they were met with condemnation by hardly any Republicans.
Aldean did finally capitulate to criticism and remove some BLM protest footage and shots of old newspaper clippings describing the beating of civil rights activists in a small town, but his video and lyrics still threaten those who engage in constitutionally protected free speech in protest of racial and economic injustice. And, somehow, he neglected to include any reference to the mobs who breached the U.S. Capitol and threatened the lives of the vice president, speaker of the House and other duly elected political leaders.
Aldean’s racial fearmongering of life in the big city conveniently ignores that Emmett Till looked at a white woman in a small town, Sandra Bland failed to signal a lane change in a small town and Matthew Shepard was just being himself in a small town.
Conservatives pushed Aldean’s song to No. 1 on the music charts just to spite those of us who took a minute to look a little deeper. That does not mean that we “woke” folk suffer from overly delicate sensibilities, but instead speaks volumes about the racist foundation of the modern conservative movement within this country.
Elliot Namay, of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.