What has happened to my poor, once-beloved state of West Virginia? To quote Will Ferrell from Zoolander, “Doesn’t anyone notice this? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”
On my drive home Friday from Pittsburgh, I passed a pickup with West Virginia plates stopped along the side of the road, with the hood raised and a youngish-looking man piddling around the periphery. The words “WHITE POWER” were unabashedly emblazoned in big, fat letters across the entire width of the rear windshield. I had to do a double-take to make sure I was actually seeing what I was seeing. These people have always existed here, but in the West Virginia I grew up in, they shared their racism and bigotry in the shadows because the majority of the good people in the state would have shamed them and told them to crawl back under their rocks.
We have a crude, inarticulate billionaire governor who snubs his nose at our constitution and whose family businesses are being sued right and left for reported safety violations, tax delinquency, failing to pay contractors and shafting retired miners out of their health care, yet he still enjoys a 59% approval rating from his constituents and will almost certainly be our next U.S. senator.
We have a Republican presidential candidate who has been credibly accused of sexual assault by more than two dozen women, who already has been convicted in a civil case of sexual abuse, defamation and fraud, who is a criminal defendant facing 34 charges of financial misconduct, who is on the verge of indictment, possibly for seditious conspiracy, election interference, obstruction or even espionage. Yet, he enjoys a cultish devotion that would make David Koresh jealous and stronger support in my home state than anywhere else in the country.
We have a U.S. representative who continues to insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen and who, a few years ago, actually left a committee meeting she was able to attend to protest outside the chamber with other Republicans that there were no Republicans allowed inside. And her son, whose only accomplishments seem to be his ridiculously annoying television ads for auto dealerships he inherited, seems to think he’s qualified to be our next governor.
We have an attorney general who entered into lawsuits in other states to challenge vote counting in the presidential election and a secretary of state who panders to those continuing to claim the election was stolen, in spite of all of the failed court cases and all empirical evidence that 2020 was the most secure election in our history. Both of these men have a decent shot at becoming our next governor.
We had a member of our House of Delegates who was forced to resign after participating in the U.S. Capitol riot, but who is so confident that the “R” after his name is political panacea that he is running for Congress to serve in the building he illegally breached.
Our Republican legislative super-duper majority, flush with cash from Democratic initiatives intended to assist those struggling with poverty and the effects of the pandemic, chose instead to gut our state income tax to mostly bolster the coffers of the wealthiest among us, rather than fixing PEIA, addressing the multitude of problems with our correctional system and actually helping the folks who need it.
West Virginia used to be a labor-friendly, Democratic Party and union stronghold. Sadly, the thriving progressive state of Jennings Randolph and Ken Hechler is now a shadow of its former self, living in fear of the nonexistent threats of CRT, drag queens, transgender children, undocumented immigrants and communists at our doorstep, and I don’t see much hope for redemption for generations to come.
Elliot Namay Jr., of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.