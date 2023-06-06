Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

What has happened to my poor, once-beloved state of West Virginia? To quote Will Ferrell from Zoolander, “Doesn’t anyone notice this? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”

On my drive home Friday from Pittsburgh, I passed a pickup with West Virginia plates stopped along the side of the road, with the hood raised and a youngish-looking man piddling around the periphery. The words “WHITE POWER” were unabashedly emblazoned in big, fat letters across the entire width of the rear windshield. I had to do a double-take to make sure I was actually seeing what I was seeing. These people have always existed here, but in the West Virginia I grew up in, they shared their racism and bigotry in the shadows because the majority of the good people in the state would have shamed them and told them to crawl back under their rocks.

Elliot Namay Jr., of Charleston, is the owner of PC Specialist Inc.

