The day after the baby shower for my soon to be twin grandchildren, my wife, my daughter-in-law and I were driving through Pittsburgh on our way to shop for nursery furniture. While discussing plans my son and his wife had for their children’s education, my daughter-in-law informed us they were going to try to home-school the twins at least through elementary school because the threat of gun violence is just too frightening.
During shopping, I did what a lot of husbands and fathers do — distracted myself by looking at social media on my phone. I was surprised to see an outpouring of grief and anger, so I flipped over to a news site to see what had happened and was sickened by the horror of yet another mass shooting at a school. Sadly, though, I was not shocked.
What are the odds, I thought, of this happening at the same time as our discussion in the car. But, then I realized that the odds are pretty damn good, given that as of March 27, there had been 130 mass shootings in the United States during the 86 days so far in the year. For those without a calculator, that’s 1.5 mass shootings every single day.
The response from Republicans was unsurprising: thoughts and prayers; it’s not the guns, it’s mental illness; not enough Jesus in our lives; “We’re not going to fix it” (Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.); “You’re not going to see us move anything remotely at the federal level for red-flag legislation” (Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.).”
What was surprising, though, was the audacity of a number of Republicans proudly donning their AR-15 lapel pins and tie tacks the day after the massacre, most notably Andrew Clyde of Georgia who originated the replacement of traditional crosses or U.S. flag pins with the GOP’s newest idol — a weapon of war easily obtained by just about anyone in America.
I often wonder, do the politicians and the condescending social media gunsplainers say the stupid, insensitive things they do because they truly believe their own insanity, or do they only claim to believe it because their Republican Party tells them what to think? Clearly, insisting there’s nothing that can be done and laws don’t work is idiocy.
During the U.S. assault weapons ban, mass shootings declined by almost 50%. Once the ban was allowed to expire, incidents of those shootings increased by more than 240%. After two mass shootings, one in 1987 and a school shooting in 1996, the British banned semi-automatic weapons and most handguns, and the UK now has one of the lowest gun death rates in the developed world. A 1996 mass shooting in Australia prompted a mandatory gun buyback, and they’ve since had only one mass shooting in 26 years. Canada, New Zealand, Germany and Norway all tightened their gun laws following tragedies, and mass shootings in these countries are virtually non-existent.
Conversely, following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, here in the U.S., Kentucky, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia rolled back red-flag laws, removed certain background checks and limited gun-free zones. Missouri made it illegal for local law enforcement to cooperate with the feds in gun investigations. And, our brilliant legislators here in West Virginia made it legal for college students, not well-known for sober and responsible behavior, to carry guns on campus.
The vast majority of the American people favor stronger gun regulation, but gerrymandered Republican legislators want none of it. Last month, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., one of the holders of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s short leash, lamented that Americans own “only” 46% of all the guns in the world, and added, “...we need to get our numbers up, boys and girls”.
Think about that next time you cast a vote for a Republican who offers nothing more than “thoughts and prayers” for a child whose life has been ended by a weapon designed for combat in Vietnam.