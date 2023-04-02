Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The day after the baby shower for my soon to be twin grandchildren, my wife, my daughter-in-law and I were driving through Pittsburgh on our way to shop for nursery furniture. While discussing plans my son and his wife had for their children’s education, my daughter-in-law informed us they were going to try to home-school the twins at least through elementary school because the threat of gun violence is just too frightening.

During shopping, I did what a lot of husbands and fathers do — distracted myself by looking at social media on my phone. I was surprised to see an outpouring of grief and anger, so I flipped over to a news site to see what had happened and was sickened by the horror of yet another mass shooting at a school. Sadly, though, I was not shocked.

Elliot Namay lives in Charleston.

