As I shoved my clothes into my backpack Sunday morning in preparation for my drive home from Pittsburgh to Charleston, the faint odor of sour milk on one of my favorite shirts brought a huge smile to my face. A smell that normally would trigger a gag reflex brought only joy because it was a remnant of a weekend of my 2-month-old twin grandchildren nuzzling their beautiful little faces into my chest.
It’s upsetting that the willful ignorance and greed of so many people threaten the very existence of the planet these most precious beings will one day inherit.
The brilliant writer and 1934 Democratic candidate for governor of California Upton Sinclair once said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” While apropos to our own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and virtually every Republican in federal government, it is not gender specific and also applies to our own Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and many others.
And, just as influential to this calculated stupidity as actual income might be to Manchin is power, in the form of campaign contributions to others. Through their leadership and influence, masses of cult-like loyalists have taken up the militant mantle of opposing anyone who even acknowledges the imminent peril our planet faces from the continued burning of fossil fuels.
Chris Gloninger, a meteorologist in Des Moines, Iowa, not only resigned from his television station, but left television journalism because he was threatened and harassed by such savage extremists that he feared for his life and the lives of his family members. All that simply for accurately reporting the scientific consensus that the incredible weather extremes across the planet are the result of climate change caused by humans.
A friend was recently accosted by “rolling coal” pickup trucks because she was driving an all-electric vehicle. For those not familiar with this term, it is when right-wing, good ol’ boys in pickups with exhausts modified to spew copious black smoke surround smaller EVs and intimidate their driver by inundating them with the thick black stench of partially combusted gas or diesel.
An activist U.S. Supreme Court dominated by right-wing justices beholden to billionaire plutocrats struck down the EPA’s ability to broadly regulate emissions making it difficult, if not impossible, for the United States to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in time to avoid the most damaging climate change outcomes. The case, brought by our own Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on behalf of his fossil fuel industry backers, was “West Virginia v. The Environmental Protection Agency.”
There is a journalistic construct formulated by Daniel Hallin known as the “Sphere of Consensus” that divides political discourse into three concentric spheres: consensus, legitimate controversy and deviance. Consensus includes those things upon which virtually everyone agrees (murder is bad, clean water is good). Legitimate controversy is those issues where there is justifiable, reasonable, logical debate (everyone deserves universal healthcare coverage). Deviance is comprised of those things most consider well outside the rational consensus (the Earth is flat, wildfires are caused by Jewish space lasers).
Some subjects move between these spheres, depending on societal evolution. For example, slavery and white nationalism used to be considered legitimate areas of debate, but now are generally accepted by most, but not all, Americans to be deviant beliefs.
It is well past time that climate change denial and half-measures be relegated by the news media to the sphere of deviance. Every day for the past week, the planet has set a new record with the hottest average temperature of the past 125,000 years. Floods, wildfires, storms and all manner of anomalous weather events that used to occur once in a century are now daily headlines. People in Arizona are being rushed to hospitals because simply walking outside is literally burning the skin from the bottom of their feet.
It seems insane to most of us regular folks that the wealthy power brokers side-stepping and hamstringing government investment in climate change mitigation efforts — labeling it a “woke” agenda — would not fear the real-life, post-apocalyptic movie scenes we’re rapidly creating for ourselves. It seems they rest comfortably in their belief that their wealth will provide them a haven on the top of a hill, safe inside their security gates with armed guards to keep out the rabble.
They are wrong. They and their descendants are as much at risk as the rest of us. We can only hope they come to their senses soon and realize that all the wealth in the world is not enough to save them from a dying planet.