Elliott Namay: Impeachment was fair of representative government (Opinion)

It’s disheartening how often my wife and I, with just cause, scream and cuss in anger and frustration at the radio while listening to the news on NPR.
Just this morning, Robert Ray, a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, argued that the impeachment in the House is invalid because it was not bipartisan. This, following weeks of Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes and other Republicans complaining that it was only Democrats who impeached their cult leader, so the impeachment should be nullified.
This cynical claim is false, and either they know it’s false or they are ignorant of how our government, of which they are a part, functions. To be clear, it was not Democrats who impeached Donald Trump. It was the United States House of Representatives. The House is the elected proportional representative body whose job it is to represent the will of the people who sent them there. Even if the House had just one more Democratic member than Republican and the vote to impeach the president passed by a majority of one, it still would be impeachment by the United States House of Representatives, not “the Democrats.” Through our representatives, then, the majority of the population says this is what we want.
The House currently is comprised of 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, and one independent. Impeachment Article 1 — Abuse of Power, passed the U.S House of Representatives by a vote of 230-197, and Article II — Obstruction of Congress, passed with a margin of 229-198. Therefore, the impeachment of Donald J. Trump is valid, just and permanent, and there will be an asterisk by his name throughout history. That’s how our government works.
Now the impeachment proceedings move to the Senate in the form of a trial. The Senate is ostensibly the great equalizer of congressional power between the states. That each state has two senators regardless of the state’s population affords disproportionate influence to less populous, usually lending Republican strongholds an inordinate voice in deciding such weighty matters as impeachment. There currently are 19 states with two Republican senators, 17 with two Democratic senators, and 14 states with a mixed senatorial delegation. But, as of 2018, only about a quarter of the electorate identified as Republican, around 31 percent identified as Democratic, and the rest identified as independent. And, according to Pew Research, 48 percent of those independents lean strongly or mostly Democratic, 39 percent lean strongly or mostly Republican, and only 7 percent are stuck dead in the middle.
Interestingly, though, on questions of policy and ideology, Republican- leaning independents are much less conservative than registered Republicans, by a 21-point margin. Moderate Democratic-leaning independents, on the other hand, are less liberal than registered Democrats by only 8 points — much closer ideologically to liberal registered Democrats.
What all these geeky numbers mean is that even though the percentage of the population identifying as strongly conservative Republican or Republican-leaning is much smaller than those of us on the opposite end of the spectrum, the voices of cultishly conservative Republicanism have controlled the direction of the Senate, the composition of the Supreme Court and federal courts and the ultimate fate of Donald Trump. Given all this, and that Trump is president only through the good graces of an Electoral College that strongly favors rural red voices at the expense of the majority of the population, all you folks moaning about how unfair impeachment in the House was need to zip it.
If our representative republic truly were representative, Donald Trump never would have made it to the White House, and his conviction in the Senate and removal from office for blatant, indefensible, unprecedented corruption and abuse of power by anyone and everyone affiliated with his administration would be a certainty.