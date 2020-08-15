For too long, the Republican Party has squandered its political power. The United States is still a center-right country.
As recently as 2019, Gallup found that a combined 35% of the country would classify themselves as conservative, and 35% would say they are moderate. But the middle class continues to shrink as the share of income is going increasingly to the top.
Pew Research found that the middle class only makes up 51% of the population, and, at one point, had fallen below that 50% line for the first time in 50 years. The share of middle class income has fallen from around 60% to nearly 40% in the same time period. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, manufacturing made up nearly 30% of the nominal GDP in the 1950s, but now teeters around 10-15%. This is important because it indicates that there is a significant amount of the country in the lower to middle class that has moderate to conservative values with no real representation.
These people have been neglected by both parties. Democrats have abandoned their pitch to working people in exchange for appeal to identity politics and elites in Hollywood, academia and Silicon Valley. Republicans have wasted decades drafting “free trade” deals and rebuilding countries across the globe while many in middle America lost their jobs and watched their communities crumble.
Capitalism is a fantastic thing, but why on earth should CEOs make millions of dollars in a single day while the taxpayers have to pay their workers’ food stamps bill? Why should a Chinese company, run off the back of child labor, be able to sell goods in America with no tax, while the small business down the street pays a third of their revenue in taxes? Why is it deemed righteous to send tens of billions of dollars to other countries but it is “liberal” to invest that same money in American education, health care or public transit? Why do those at the top profit millions of dollars during a pandemic while those at the bottom have to choose between groceries and rent? These are simply questions that are not being addressed.
The Republican Party should address these concerns by being based on values of right wing populism. It should emphasize being “America First’’ through policies such as securing the border, limiting annual immigration, keeping resources at home instead of sending them overseas and promoting American industry. It should acknowledge that industrial jobs provide stability for the economic and social fabric of the country.
The Republican Party should protect the American way of life by creating safe neighborhoods through supporting the military, law enforcement and the exercise of the second amendment while promoting Judeo-Christian values of being pro-life and pro-family. Liberty is crucial for the republic’s survival, but it is just as important for children to grow up in stable homes and be taught the difference between right and wrong. Republicans should reject corruption and refuse to be influenced by “big tech” companies and Wall Street. They must stop trying to satisfy social media giants, multinational companies and pharmaceutical companies and rather fight to protect citizens’ free speech rights on the platforms, ensure their constituents continue to have quality jobs in their neighborhood and address the over-prescribed drugs that are addicting their constituents.
Common people are the ones who put Republicans in office, not the elite, and their policies should reflect that. “Joe Smith,” who has an opioid addicted wife and recently lost his job, couldn’t care less that a school was rebuilt in a country around the world that he can’t even pronounce. He does not even have the basic internet capability to watch the Netflix documentary where the American elite are lecturing him on identity politics and his “privilege.”
“Joe” is just focused on having enough money to feed his little girl and figuring out why the closest rehab facility is an hour away and at full capacity for the next three months. This is an all too familiar story for many. It is as if the ruling class is completely deaf to the cries of normal people as these issues go unaddressed. Politicians tout their “experience” and “accomplishments” as reasons for reelection but anyone who has lived in working class America knows that the leadership of the past 30 years has failed.
It is no longer acceptable for Republicans to be “Democrat-Lite” and slowly cede ground to the left. That is why now, more than ever, a new right wing must rise and challenge the liberals from running this country into the ground. America is worth defending and it is time for a new generation of patriots to fight the progressive movement that is attempting to take over the country.
President Trump has significantly changed the direction of the Republican Party, but he will not always be in office. If the next phase of the party returns to free trade and wasteful regime change wars, the party will die forever. Decades back, working people would have blindly thrown their support to Democrats and Republicans would never address many of these issues. The times are changing and it is past time the Republican Party unnapologetically declares itself the party of the people and governs like it wants their support.