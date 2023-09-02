Remember the scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” when the grandparents arrive for the holidays? The camera pans to each Griswold, showing them in their own quiet, pre-Christmas moment as the doorbell rings slowly and dramatically, each time sounding more woeful. Then, the door opens and…tada..they’re here, and everyone is talking and it’s quite a frenzied reunion.
For some reason this part plays again and again in my head during the last few days of summer. It’s stuck on repeat until-voila! I open the door; the school year marches in and brings all its wacky aunts and uncles, too.
For most children in our country, school began last week or before and, by the time you read this, the Love household will be full speed ahead, bumbling our way through what one would think by now should be a flawlessly rehearsed re-entry. I mean, this is only like the 16th year or so that the curtain closed on summer and a new school year began. There should’ve beeen backpacks lined up and ready to be loaded with fresh notebooks, paper, pencils, glue sticks, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, etc. etc. etc.
Nope.
The night before school started we were frantically searching under beds for school shoes and, what about those backpacks? They were found buried in the closet, still brimming with end of year papers, artwork, iPads, broken pencils, but thankfully no half-eaten lunches. I frequently overhear my friends talk about trips to Walmart for school supplies while I sit, idling the time away perusing through one of my kids’ yearbooks that was located during the backpack quest. Maybe it’s a defense mechanism-if I don’t go near the far right corner of Target where row upon row of school supplies probably now lie ransacked, then summer isn’t officially over.
From early morning alarms until the last gentle reminder to GO TO SLEEP at night (by text message of course) this is an endurance test. Now we must keep track of emails from teachers, notifications from the administration, Schoology and Google Classroom messages that sometimes go unchecked, a bunch of apps to be downloaded, copious amounts of forms to complete (haven’t we all done these a million times?), volunteer sign-up sheets, and new schedules to follow. Balance that with work, getting kids to after-school/after-work activities, more homework, an attempt to sit down for a “family meal” (hahaha) and get everyone to sleep on time is like game of Ninja Warrior. My husband and I divvy up the chores but sometimes we still fall short and forget to turn in One. Vaccination. Record.
It’s funny because for every one of me, there are three parents who were licking their chops to get their kids back to school. Based on local folklore, I heard of one blissful parent who hosted a “Kids are Back in School Boozy Brunch” immediately after the first day drop-off. I didn’t get an invitation, but it was probably lost in the mail. I’m always surprised when another parent can’t wait for school to start and “get back to a routine.” Yes, there are real, live people out there who think that school is routine, some of them are even my friends! Nothing routine over here.
Let me further illustrate. Arguably, one of the greatest video games ever made, Tetris, challenges you to precisely place rapidly descending puzzle pieces into a position which creates more room on the screen for more puzzle pieces and on and on and basically stay alive. I liken this to a typical school day. Oldest kid forgets a book or iPad — zoom-rush home to grab it. Someone needs a signature on a crumpled-up permission form — zip-stop everything and get in the car. Or one of the truly most problematic predicaments: your middle child must have CASH ONLY, for an upcoming excursion and remembers this right as you are walking out the door. There are pieces coming at you from all directions and maintaining this fragile ecosystem is reduced to reaction time, barter, quantum physics, wit, VENMO, frankincense and the Domino’s App. Not to mention the village it takes to step in when we need help because we couldn’t do it without them, and we are grateful. Our lives become a lot more complicated once the school year commences and, to each their own, but our family favors the more dog-like days of summer. Everyone needs a reset, and we are fortunate that for us, it is summertime.
I also know that for a lot of kids, the beginning of school is essential. It is safe and nurturing. It means a hot breakfast and lunch, friend time and playtime, learning and enrichment. Through a federal program and according to the West Virginia Department of Education, most of our state provides meals to all children in public schools at no cost and without collecting household information. For a child with food insecurity this is immeasurable and therefore I welcome the school year with open arms.
I think what the school year really represents to me is the passage of time; something that is never guaranteed and surely fleeting. The kids moving through middle and high school at the speed of sound, each year seemingly passing quicker than the last. In the blink of an eye, we will be sitting quietly in a tidy house, with minimal laundry and exponentially lower water bills, yearning for the hustle and bustle, right? Someone once told me, “The days are long, but the years are short” so, my advice to myself (and you) for the new school year is as follows: be present, be safe, be inclusive, thank your children’s teachers, don’t sweat the small stuff, keep some cash for field trips at the house (I mean for Pete’s sake, I work at a bank) and have a great year!
P.S., asking for a friend: Anyone know someone or has a cousin on the school board who can get the school year started after Labor Day again? Whatever happened to that calendar?