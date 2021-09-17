I am a pastor in the Presbyterian Church, and I unequivocally support safe, legal and unrestricted access to abortion. I speak out as a pastor, because the attacks on reproductive freedom most often come from people who also call themselves Christians, and they use our shared Scripture to shame those needing or seeking abortions, as opposed to following Jesus’ commandment to love.
As a minister, I have worked as a hospital chaplain, serving expecting parents and infants. I have sat with mothers as they made difficult decisions about their bodies and their babies. I have been by their side as they consider whether to continue their pregnancy or receive medical treatment that would save their life. I have provided counsel to families who learn of a severe fetal diagnosis and must decide if they want to end their pregnancy or carry a nonviable fetus to delivery. I have supported friends who became pregnant unexpectedly and decided it was not the right time to bring a new person into the world.
I myself experienced a life-threatening condition at the end of my last pregnancy that could endanger my health if I became pregnant again.
These conversations are shrouded in shame and kept from the public eye, but they are incredibly normal and common. I guarantee that you know and love someone who has had to make these decisions, including the decision to obtain an abortion.
My faith and experiences have shown me not that abortion is amoral but that these decisions are a part of life, compassion, spirituality and health care. My faith has taught me to advocate for more, not less, reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy and support for women, parents and families.
People of faith often cite Scripture out of context to support their views around restricting or eliminating access to abortion. But these arguments discount both biblical scholarship and the lived experiences of people and families who are dealing with the need to access these services. In fact, the Bible does not say much at all about abortion, and the Jewish tradition, with whom we share parts of our sacred text, has long held that the mother’s well-being is primary.
As a minister, as a mom and as a native West Virginian, my hope for our state legislators is to focus on improving our schools, foster care systems and access to health care. These leaders should prioritize paid leave for parents, affordable health care for pregnant people and their children, and help those struggling with addiction. We must work together to ensure all children in our state are fed, safely housed and able to thrive.
Many state lawmakers have already indicated their enthusiasm to pass a Texas-style abortion ban. But doing so will only do a disservice to West Virginia families and undermine their bodily autonomy, their health, their freedom and their faith.