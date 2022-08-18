Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It is a haunting video. A man with a megaphone on the steps of the U.S. Capitol reads a tweet from then-President Donald Trump as insurrectionists storm the building on January 6.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Emma Steiner is a disinformation analyst at Common Cause. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

