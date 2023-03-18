Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hoppy Kercheval’s recent opinion piece about the reliability of electricity service was interesting, but its conclusion that “the rush to green energy to replace traditional baseload power sources could leave us in the dark” felt hyperbolic and unsupported by the rest of the piece.

His column repeated arguments made by utility/coal advocates in favor of power plant bailouts. It also ignores the real issue with reliability of service: delivering electricity.

Stories you might like

Emmett Pepper is policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia and a member of the Charleston City Council.

Tags

Recommended for you