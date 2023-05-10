There is no excuse for what happened. West Virginia University’s men’s basketball coach, Bob Huggins, uttered a derogatory slur toward fans at Xavier University on a Cincinnati radio show shortly after lunch Monday.
If you don’t know, Xavier, a private Catholic school, is the blood rival of the University of Cincinnati, the larger, public school in the namesake city just 2 miles apart. Simply put, the Musketeers and Bearcats are the Hatfields and McCoys of the Queen City, with the Crosstown Shootout serving as a yearly Battle of Grapevine Creek.
You probably do know that Huggins entered the national sports scene as head coach of Cincinnati and immediately became the figure in a historical rivalry, one that he obviously holds gravitas in when daytime Cincinnati talk radio seeks his opinion on a Monday in May. He has a Cincinnati Homecoming event on June 12, 2023, benefitting his Norma Rae Huggins Foundation, which has raised over $16 million for cancer research, so far.
But now Huggins has been the boss at his alma mater, West Virginia University, as long as he was Bearcat Bob (16 seasons). And he must answer to a university amid an Athletic Department transition and schoolwide budget crunch in a volatile social and economic landscape.
People are hurt and betrayed. Relationships will need mended, if possible. The future is now unclear.
Both Huggins and the school issued strong, contrite statements condemning his words, apologizing for them and leaving the next step in this process open-ended.
This is now athletic director Wren Baker’s first test of his six-month tenure. It also might be his biggest judgment through national attention on social media and broadcast television.
Many are hurt and offended by Huggins’s words, and, to a man, he will tell you he’s said things he has regretted before, although not of this magnitude. He is admittedly imperfect, he learns and he adapts. That’s the rugged appeal.
But Huggins, and those who know him and those who don’t, also will tell you he loves every person who loves WVU, this state and its people, no matter their color, creed, sexual orientation or economic background. He has been a uniting force in the lives of many who never would’ve interacted with each other throughout his career, and they’ll attest to that public and privately. His dedication to the Norma Mae Huggins Foundation is his most proud work.
No doubt, Monday’s actions cast a shadow on Huggins’s career as of today. But, in a coaching lifetime where he promises to fix his basketball process and routinely does, now he must focus on himself. For all of West Virginia, I have faith he will do all he can to show that his heart, mind and soul go beyond those words. I believe he can and will do so before a final decision is made, and keep doing so afterward, no matter the call.
Let’s hope his growth from this process, in the days, weeks and months to come, is another example that unifies us with all our neighbors.