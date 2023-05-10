Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There is no excuse for what happened. West Virginia University’s men’s basketball coach, Bob Huggins, uttered a derogatory slur toward fans at Xavier University on a Cincinnati radio show shortly after lunch Monday.

If you don’t know, Xavier, a private Catholic school, is the blood rival of the University of Cincinnati, the larger, public school in the namesake city just 2 miles apart. Simply put, the Musketeers and Bearcats are the Hatfields and McCoys of the Queen City, with the Crosstown Shootout serving as a yearly Battle of Grapevine Creek.

Stories you might like

Eric R. Arnold is a Charleston attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you