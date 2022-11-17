Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eric Bohannon

As 2023 quickly approaches, many Kanawha Countians might start to consider their New Year’s resolutions. If exercising more, eating healthier, losing weight and living more economically are on your list, you’re not alone. In fact, a survey found those were among the top five resolutions for 2022.

For those age 65 or older, or people eligible for Medicare because of disability, it might be easier than you think to choose a health care plan that aligns with these goals, as many Medicare Advantage plans provide coverage and benefits to help you live a healthy, active life.

Eric Bohannon is regional president of Medicare for West Virginia for Humana. 

