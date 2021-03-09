West Virginia has always been known for its natural resources: oil, natural gas, coal — and our forests.
With more than 12 million acres of forested land, West Virginia is the third most forested state in the country. The benefits of our forests are many — starting first with our economy. We are a leading supplier of hardwood for our nation, producing some of the best flooring and veneer you can find.
And our forests underpin other industries, too, such as tourism and hunting. This all adds up to 30,000 good-paying jobs for our citizens and $3.4 billion put into West Virginia communities.
Our forests also provide critical intrinsic benefits, including clean water, habitat for our wildlife and carbon sequestration and storage for our climate.
But our forests can do more — specifically when it comes to addressing the economy and climate change. At a time where we need to ignite growth in new businesses, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., can help us put West Virginia’s forests to work — specifically by developing robust forest carbon markets for our state.
Currently, U.S. forests and forest products sequester and store roughly 15% of the country’s annual carbon emissions, representing our single largest natural carbon sink. More importantly, studies suggest this could be nearly doubled, with the right actions.
Utilizing West Virginia’s forests to address the needs of our planet can help support our struggling rural economies.
Half of the forested acres in West Virginia are owned by families and individuals like myself. We are 184,000 individuals and families, representing 1 in every 10 West Virginians. Caring for the environment is why we own our forested land. But, for most of us, action is easier said than done. This is because improving our forests is expensive, even in good times.
Right now, carbon markets are inaccessible to small forest owners. Research shows that 98% of the properties in existing carbon projects are large industrial tracts of 5,000 acres or more. Less than 1% are on acreages between 20 and 1,000 acres — the size range of the majority of family owned properties. This is due to complexity, high up-front costs and contract length.
Carbon markets provide small forest owners with an avenue for generating income from their land that they can put back into the trees. Carbon markets also appeal to landowners because they offer a voluntary option for action rather than a regulatory approach.
More importantly, they leverage private investment so that the government does not have to break the bank to tap the climate benefit of our forests or financially hold up our rural landowners.
Already, there is a private-sector program that could achieve this — the Family Forest Carbon Program. If expanded to West Virginia, it would bring roughly $100 million in private-sector funding to rural family landowners over the coming years.
Bringing carbon markets to small-forest owners is exactly the kind of innovative, cost-effective opportunity that Sens. Manchin and Capito should get behind and help guide through Congress.
Their leadership would make a big impact on West Virginia forest owners, landowners nationwide and our planet.