Many Democrats in Congress, along with the Biden administration, have sacrificed the safety and well-being of West Virginians and Virginians by acquiescing to the whims of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and economic hostage-takers in the Republican Party with the recent debt ceiling legislation. This dirty deal, now signed into law, sacrifices our water, soil and shared global climate on the alter of fossil fuels industry greed and Manchin’s self-enrichment.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline project has been cited for numerous water quality standard violations and fined to the tune of at least $550,000 for failure to control runoff in an adequate and timely manner along its construction route.

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.

