Many Democrats in Congress, along with the Biden administration, have sacrificed the safety and well-being of West Virginians and Virginians by acquiescing to the whims of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and economic hostage-takers in the Republican Party with the recent debt ceiling legislation. This dirty deal, now signed into law, sacrifices our water, soil and shared global climate on the alter of fossil fuels industry greed and Manchin’s self-enrichment.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline project has been cited for numerous water quality standard violations and fined to the tune of at least $550,000 for failure to control runoff in an adequate and timely manner along its construction route.
The pipeline has failed since its inception in 2014 to obtain all needed permits from regulatory agencies and has had approvals tossed out in court under half-a-century old environmental statutes meant to protect and give voice to communities impacted by monstrosities like MVP. Manchin, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led the way in circumventing duly passed laws and regulations set down to carry those laws out, helped along by many Republicans and members of their own party.
If and when it’s completed, this pipeline will emit 89 million metric tons of CO2 and equivalent greenhouse gases annually, the same as approximately 26 coal plants or 19 million passenger vehicles, according to analyses by Oil Change International and the Sierra Club. This as State Farm, the country’s largest property insurer, decided this week it will almost entirely stop issuing policies in drought and wildfire-prone California and as insurers across the country are either raising prices or withdrawing from markets entirely in Appalachia and in states like Florida and Louisiana due to the prevalence of natural disasters and threat of climate calamities like sea level rise.
How could this breakdown of the separation of powers and disregard for the rule of law have occurred? The answer to questions like that is always the same: money. Manchin is the U.S. Senate’s leading recipient of oil & gas largesse, and Chuck Schumer’s second-largest campaign contributor is NextEra Energy — a leading investor in the MVP project. The Biden administration claims the project would have gone forward regardless, but that’s nonsense and they know it. NextEra Energy said in 2022 that the pipeline had a “very low probability” of completion. Federal courts had recently ordered the Federal Energy Regulator Commission to do a more thorough environmental assessment of the pipeline to address erosion concerns and had invalidated a key environmental permit in West Virginia.
Going forward, any time a fossil fuel company wants a project, like a liquified natural gas terminal or another petrochemicals facility, completed, they can point to MVP and tell their Senators, “Manchin did it, why can’t you?” The debt ceiling deal prevents another hostage-taking over increasing the nation’s borrowing limit until 2025 but there are always government shutdowns to threaten and cajole with and there’s always that senate filibuster.
Manchin argues that pumping 2,000,000,000 cubic feet of gas per day through a 42” in diameter, 303-mile pipeline run over our state’s hills and hollers on extremely unstable terrain will bring enormous economic benefit. Sean O’Leary, a senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, was quoted in the publication Gas Outlook as saying, “In our region, only about 8 to 9 cents of every dollar that is invested goes to labor at all. On top of that, many of the workers are brought in from other places, such as the Gulf Coast, which has more sophisticated oil and gas service industries. It doesn’t matter how much gas Appalachia produces. It won’t make any difference economically.”
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is what provides plentiful natural gas from the Marcellus Shale region of Appalachia that will supply the MVP. Fracking is extremely capital-intensive but doesn’t employ that many people. O’Leary completed an analysis of the 15-year fracking boom in Appalachia and found it had no discernible positive economic impact. In fact, the counties with the most drilling activity in the analysis had the worst economic outcomes over the period studied.
Not to mention that fracking is devastating to public health. A great resource for understanding fracking’s numerous health impacts is the Compendium of Scientific, Medical and Media Findings Demonstrating Risks and Harms of Fracking and Associated Gas and Oil Infrastructure, Eighth Edition, published in 2022. You can find the compendium at concernedhealthny.org.
I appreciate Democrats like Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who introduced an amendment to remove the MVP language from the debt ceiling bill and the other Democrats in both houses of Congress who made similar attempts and ultimately voted against the bill, in part because of this dangerous language. The fight continues. The administrative and judicial options for stopping this idiocy have been swept aside by megalomaniacs who have proven they can simply ignore the law, but the cries of the people in the pipeline’s path who will suffer its effects most will not be silenced.
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.