Republicans are having a field day blaming Democrats (who control the White House and, narrowly, with two thorns in their sides named Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., both chambers of Congress) for inflation.
It’s a politically convenient narrative but does not have the benefit of truth.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has shown that inflation across its 38 member countries is running at the highest level since 2008, driven by energy price surges globally over the past 18 months.
So, as you can see, inflation is not a problem unique to the United States right now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on supply and demand variables globally.
Republicans are using their inflation arguments to attack Biden administration spending proposals, which include not only the American Rescue Plan, which has already passed, but the American Families Plan and American Jobs Plan, which are initiatives tied to legislation that has not yet passed.
A piece published by the news agency Reuters made clear why this is nonsense.
The piece, by David Morgan, stated: “But the annual inflation rates for dozens and dozens of goods routinely purchased by American households — including food — were already at their highest levels in a decade before [Joe] Biden entered the White House early this year. That’s in large part because of the COVID-19 relief spending enacted under Republican Donald Trump’s administration with overwhelming Republican support in the Senate. It exceeds what Democrats have allocated so far by roughly $1 trillion.”
The piece goes on to say that economists like Mark Zandi, with Moody’s Analytics, have found “that the Biden agenda is more likely to lift the economy’s long-term growth prospects and ease inflation.”
The crucial investments in the Build Back Better Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the latter of which passed last week, are long overdue investments in working families, social welfare, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and human, as well as traditional, infrastructure.
With midterm elections coming up in a year, Republicans don’t want to see passage of something they won’t get most of the credit for.
Manchin and Sinema, unfortunately, are helping them in their obstruction while repeating their verifiably false arguments.
Republicans also have blamed Biden and the Democrats for employers’ inability to hire, potential employment loss and shortfalls from vaccine mandates, disincentivizing work and supply-chain issues.
Let’s look at those claims.
More than 757,000 Americans and counting have died from COVID-19. Many others are facing long-term health issues and even disability from COVID-related causes. Many parents, especially women, have been forced to exit the workforce because of unaffordable or unavailable child care options (something the Build Back Better Act would help address). Workers have quit in large numbers or begun union organizing or striking because they’ve had enough of working for wages they can’t survive on and benefits they can’t afford.
After putting their health, safety and lives on the line during a global pandemic and facing the at-times violent backlash to public health guidelines like mask mandates, they’ve begun demanding that employers recognize their worth.
If you are willing to lose or quit your job because your employer (including the federal government) has exercised their right to make obtaining a vaccine in a global pandemic a condition of employment, that is a “you” problem. Only about 67% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the president has a responsibility to do what he can and must to improve those numbers and, therein, save lives and protect public health.
Republicans can rant all day about enhanced unemployment benefits disincentivizing work but, according to Reuters, “The mostly Republican-led states that blocked the payments added jobs in August at less than half the pace of other states that allowed the payments to flow.” Those payments ended across the board in September and had limited effect on labor force participation.
Finally, let’s look at supply-chain issues. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in particular, as well as other vaccine makers like Johnson & Johnson, need to come off protecting their vaccine formula secrets for even greater profits and let the world benefit from their knowledge for mass vaccination efforts. COVID-19 has disrupted production and distribution globally at a time when demand has skyrocketed. A business strategy of keeping inventory lean that goes back decades hasn’t helped. And our ports need massive infrastructural investment (see again the two bills mentioned above).
Fiction can be fun, but Americans should be informed by the truth, before casting their votes.