I recently viewed a Zoom webinar titled “Examining Carbon Capture Through a Public Health & Environmental Justice Lens,” hosted by the Science & Environmental Health Network and Physicians for Social Responsibility.
Topics included the toxicity of concentrated carbon dioxide and co-pollutants at carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) capture sites, toxic elements and risks baked into the CCUS life cycle, CCUS challenges to rural health, harms to historically disenfranchised communities from CCUS and opportunity costs of CCUS.
With Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., as well as Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice, seeking billions in funds for carbon capture, utilization and storage technology to use in the production of blue hydrogen (hydrogen derived from fossil fuels with CO2 emissions captured and utilized or stored), this was an extremely important webinar.
Folks need to understand what CCUS is and how it works. CCUS is a process by which large, complex machinery is attached to a source of CO2 emissions to capture some or most of the emissions before they enter the atmosphere. In reality, CCUS tends to capture 30% or less of such emissions and can even increase emissions when what is captured is utilized to increase oil production. Enhancing oil recovery is the only way that captured CO2 has been used by industry to date.
To quote from the website carboncapturefacts.org, a site maintained by the Science & Environmental Health Network, “After the carbon dioxide gas is captured from an emission source, it is pressurized to more than 1,000 pounds per square inch, turning it into a liquid. Then, it is pumped through a long pipeline to a place that has been deemed ‘suitable’ for burying the hazardous waste CO2 deep in the ground, hoping it will stay there forever. Because CO2 is a hazardous material, CO2 pipelines pose special dangers to nearby individuals and communities.”
With regard to CO2 storage, the website references a Danish study stating, “CO2 storage would have to last for tens of thousands of years to avoid strong, delayed global warming and marked Earth System changes such as vast expansion of ocean ‘dead zones.’ If CO2 leaked during those tens of thousands of years, it would have to be buried again in the ground continuously over many thousands of years, a burden for future society not unlike that of long-term management of nuclear waste.”
The carboncapturefacts.org website provides an enormous amount of information and I encourage those of you reading this to go explore it. Hydrogen derived from any fossil fuels sources and carbon capture, utilization and storage are just more false solutions backed by the same persons and entities who have been backing massive expansion of plastics and petrochemicals production.
These industry players and their officeholder shills know that demand for oil, gas and coal is set to drop, with electrification of transport, the growth of cheap renewable energy, the maximization of energy efficiency and things like green hydrogen (hydrogen derived from splitting water molecules using an electrolysis process powered by renewable energy) decarbonizing hard-to-decarbonize areas like aviation, shipping and steel and cement-making. They know that, unless they can get us all to buy into CCUS, fossil hydrogen and more plastics and petrochemicals, their days are numbered.
We can’t let it happen. When it comes to plastics and petrochemicals, 40% of the plastics market could be eliminated tomorrow with the elimination of single-use, disposable plastics. For the rest, we’ve got to engineer biodegradable alternatives that don’t have the massive impacts on our health and lived environments that fossil plastics and fossil chemicals products have. That’s where our materials investments need to be.
I know that we’ll still need some fossil fuels for production of renewable energy items like solar panels and wind turbines and we need other materials that are hard and dangerous and polluting to recover like lithium, nickel, cobalt, rare earth elements, etc. Again, our investments of time and money need to be in the safest, most responsible recovery of these items with the most secure, just and equitable supply chains possible.
Demand for energy and materials are not genies we can put back in the bottles, outside of efficiency gains and reducing our overall levels of consumption. We rely on steady energy and countless materials to enhance and protect our quality of life and our longevity. But we have got to get to the point where our societies are not reliant on fossil fuels except in tiny amounts and the excess greenhouse gases are eliminated at the source. The settled science is unequivocal that this is an existential emergency.