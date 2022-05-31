Republican West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore is part of a concerted backlash among the political right nationwide against investors, financiers and bankers who are trying to account for climate change and environmental degradation in investment and asset-managing decisions.
The New York Times recently wrote on the effort and quoted Moore as saying, “All of our jobs come from coal and gas. I mean, this is who we are.” Funny, I didn’t realize only the coal and gas industries employed people in West Virginia. I’m employed in West Virginia and don’t work for them.
West Virginia Department of Commerce data show that mining and natural resources account directly for only 3% of jobs in West Virginia, although they feed other industries. I find it particularly interesting that Moore thinks investors and asset managers should keep coal in their portfolios, seeing as West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton was recently begging for more state involvement to prop up the coal industry here.
Hamilton spoke before the reactivated Public Energy Authority asking it to take on a percentage of ownership of the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, which is set to be deactivated by March 2023. Hamilton also asked for a state-funded public relations program for coal (read: propaganda campaign). Why would any responsible investor or fiduciary want to support that?
People like Hamilton love to speak out against socialism, until it benefits the industries that pay them. And people like Moore love to rage against so-called “woke” activities, like environmental, social and governance considerations in the financial sector, but deliberately fail to see the writing on the wall that those who espouse such ideas are responsibly conscious.
A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change found that financial institutions have $681 billion in potentially worthless assets if the world is to make the changes necessary to hold global warming to just 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. The most important goal, according to the global climate science community, is 1.5C of warming over this baseline, although that’s become nearly impossible to achieve. Even more assets would be stranded if we were to somehow hold warming to this level at this point.
Good luck getting Riley Moore to care about that. His focus is on winning a culture war. And he’s proud of this focus. When I posted this information to the Twitter account I manage for an organization I help lead, Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action, Moore “liked” the post. That $681 billion is more than the $250-$500 billion in mispriced subprime housing assets that caused the 2008 financial crisis, but why pass up the strategic advantage of being able to call your political opposition “woke” and preaching complacency?
When are West Virginia voters (at least those who turn out) going to learn to stop setting themselves back by electing the Moore and Capito families?
Former West Virginia governor Arch Moore pleaded guilty, after an extensive FBI investigation, to five felonies, including mail fraud, tax fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., helped block a domestic terrorism bill and gun control debate after the slaughter of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, motivated by racism, and 19 schoolchildren and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
These people are not interested in public service.
And speaking of gun violence, all of this overlaps. The manifesto of the Buffalo shooter included eco-fascist language blaming degradation of the natural environment on mass immigration and uncontrolled urbanization. This has been a popular refrain of right-wing thought leaders like Tucker Carlson. The political right would rather blame immigrants and refugees, many fleeing the effects of global climate change, for which the United States holds a large historical responsibility, than focus on the real explanations and offer real solutions.
A report by Oxfam in 2020 found that, from 1990 to 2015, when humans doubled the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the wealthiest 1% of the world’s population accounted for more than twice as much carbon emissions as the poorest half of Earth’s population, as reported by Inside Climate News. But sure, blame predominately Black and brown and predominately poor immigrants and refugees.
We as taxpayers are already on the hook for abandoned mine land remediation and abandoned and orphaned oil and gas well cleanup and for taking care of the filthy legacies of these industries. We shouldn’t be funding the continuance of those legacies.
Moore and Hamilton might not care about West Virginia energy consumers, laborers, public health, environmental stewardship and a stable global climate capable of sustaining life, but we the people must.