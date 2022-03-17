Thermal coal for producing electricity made something of a comeback in 2021, as demand for energy increased after the public gained a perception that the worst of the pandemic was ending. But coal barons, like West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are premature in their assessments that coal is back and better than ever.
As Silvio Marcacci, of the nonpartisan climate policy think tank Energy Innovation, recently wrote for Forbes, “[T]he fundamental economic pressures pushing coal out of the U.S. electricity mix remain unchanged — 80% of existing coal plants across the country cost more to continue running than replacing them with new local wind or solar generation. Plant closure announcements have resumed their march to zero, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting 12.6GW [gigawatts] of coal capacity will close in 2022, representing 85% of all electric generation capacity retirements this year.”
Before the 2021 rebound, Marcacci notes, “U.S. coal power capacity peaked in 2011 at more than 317 gigawatts (GW), but steadily declined nearly 30% ever since, hitting a record high of 19.3 GW closed in 2015 and 13.1 GW closed in 2020. For context, coal’s share of U.S. electricity generation has plummeted from 50% a decade ago to less than 20% today.”
“S&P Global Market Intelligence,” Marcacci notes, “reports utilities will close 51 GW of coal power between 2022 and 2027, followed by a ‘record plunge’ in 2028 with more than 23 GW scheduled closures.”
West Virginia gets a mention in this Forbes piece, as well. “In West Virginia,” Marcacci states, “where coal supplies 89% of statewide power but plants require hundreds of millions in mandatory upgrades, power prices have risen up to 122% in recent years.”
Our utilities, energy regulators and state and national policymakers need to be focused on how we support coal communities during this ongoing and unavoidable shift away from coal-generated power. Instead of false promises of coal’s resurgence, the kind of empty promises Donald Trump made while campaigning in this state, we need real solutions. And real solutions exist.
As Marcacci discusses, numerous blueprints exist for transition. There’s the Just Transition Fund’s Blueprint for Transition, the National Economic Transition Platform by a coalition of organizations, and, perhaps best noted and most relevant for West Virginia, the Reimagine Appalachia coalition’s blueprint (see reimagineappalachia.org to download the blueprint).
“A meta-analysis of 11 studies from universities, think tanks, and other organizations agree that closing all coal by 2030 and replacing that generation with clean energy is feasible,” says Marcacci. “Power prices would stay roughly the same or even decline, and this transition would add 500,000 to 1 million new net jobs per year, while generating up to $1.5 trillion in new investment.”
We hear a lot about carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) being the answer to continuing to burn coal, while keeping the enormous amount of carbon dioxide expelled by the burning of coal from escaping to the atmosphere. This is nonsense. Carbon capture has not been proven at anywhere near the scale necessary for this to be a viable solution, and it is prohibitively expensive. Manchin has even admitted openly that the costs for carbon capture just don’t add up.
Beyond that, a new report from the group Global Energy Monitor finds that, “Coal mining emits 52 million metric tons of methane per year, more than is emitted from either the oil sector, which emits 39 million tons, or the gas industry, which emits 45 million tons,” according to coverage of the report in the publication Inside Climate News.
This report was the result of a detailed study of over 2,300 coal mines globally. Methane is 86 times more efficient at trapping heat as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. How can we possibly capture what the oil and gas industry refers to as “fugitive” methane emissions from all of the world’s coal mines, or even all of the United States’ coal mines? The short answer: We can’t.
I understand that coal has been a core part of West Virginia culture for most of our state’s history, but the only constant in life is change. It is past time to begin supporting coal workers and communities in a transition that will benefit energy consumers, our air, water and soil, the stability of our global climate system, our health and well-being, and our workforce, all while positively redefining what it means to be an energy state in the 21st century.