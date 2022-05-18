Opposing abortion has been a convenient election tactic for the political right ever since they decided that opposing school desegregation wasn’t helping their prospects.
Writing for Politico in 2014, Randall Balmer, the Mandel family professor of arts and sciences at Dartmouth College, wrote, “In fact, it wasn’t until 1979 — a full six years after Roe — that evangelical leaders, at the behest of conservative activist Paul Weyrich, seized on abortion not for moral reasons, but as a rallying-cry to deny President Jimmy Carter a second term. Why? Because the anti-abortion crusade was more palatable than the religious right’s real motive: protecting segregated schools.”
A Boston Globe piece from 2018 on the founding of the religious right stated, “In 1971, two years before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, the biggest white evangelical group in America, the Southern Baptist Convention, supported its legalization. The group continued that support through much of the 1970s.” Brown v. Board of Education is what birthed the religious right. Roe just became a convenient weapon in the arsenal that helped bring about the dawn of movement conservatism and the Reagan years.
Now, here we are. Two Republican presidents who did not win the nationwide popular vote have managed to get five justices confirmed to the Supreme Court via Republican Senate majorities elected by small, less-populous states, because every state gets two senators, regardless of population size. One of them, Chief Justice John Roberts, doesn’t always play along, but not to worry — they have a backup provided by George Bush Sr. known as Clarence Thomas. Thomas’ wife openly supports the coup attempt perpetrated on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, so the forced-birth crowd is confident they can always count on him.
Katherine Stewart, who has written extensively on the religious right, summarized the recent leaked opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that discussed how the right-wing justices intend to overturn Roe v. Wade thusly:
“In short, in the hands of this radicalized court, the simulacrum of constitutional reasonings is just a way of depriving disfavored groups of their individual rights while dispensing privileges to the groups with the supposed ‘correct’ viewpoints. It would be foolish for anyone to imagine that the process will come to an end with the loss of abortions rights.”
Stewart continues, “If the rights of state legislatures trump the rights of women over our own bodies, why then should they not trump the right to contraception? Why should they not trump the rights of gay people to have sex or get married? If the historical fact that this or that group of people has been deprived of rights in the past is sufficient to deprive them of such rights in the future, then who, apart from the white male ‘believers’ who dominate the leadership of the Christian nationalist movement, is really secure in their rights?”
The implications of this potential ruling (should this be the final ruling of the court) are appalling. Numerous legislators in states across the country are introducing fetal personhood laws that could prevent medical recourse for ectopic pregnancies, make in vitro fertilization illegal and even make treatments like Plan B illegal under the completely unscientific premise that Plan B is somehow an abortifacient, which it most certainly is not.
Attempting to rob women and trans persons capable of becoming pregnant of their bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty is not a life-affirming stance; it is about power and control. If this were about the preservation of life, the Christian nationalists who most vociferously push this agenda would advocate for comprehensive sex education, instead of abstinence-only nonsense. They would advocate for all of the most effective pregnancy prevention, complete coverage of maternal care through delivery and postnatal, extensive paid parental leave for all, subsidized child care, pre-K for all and making fostering and adopting cheap, easy and safe, instead of doing things like trying to refuse to allow LGBTQ+ people, and even atheists, to foster and adopt.
Abortion isn’t going away, regardless of what an unelected group of extremists in Washington may decide. Persons capable of becoming pregnant are not livestock. I’m sorry if Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t like coming home to a protest and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, doesn’t like sidewalk chalk, but those of us capable of sound reasoning and empathy will not stand idly by and watch “The Handmaid’s Tale” move to the nonfiction section.