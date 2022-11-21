Masked cowards held signs and symbols of pure hatred and vitriol in downtown Huntington near the Cabell County Courthouse on Saturday, seeking attention although most weren't readily identifiable. With a flag of the seven confederate states and signs that, for example, called for white men to take “their country back,” these despicable people showed that white supremacy and anti-Semitism still thrive amongst a willfully ignorant minority even in 2022.
I wish I could say I am surprised by this. These people have felt emboldened in this country for years now under the former Trump administration and amidst the broader MAGA movement. The Republican Party has openly embraced white supremacy, from Donald Trump condemning violence in one breath then saying “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides” after Heather Heyer was killed by white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, to a stage at a Conservative Political Action Conference event intentionally shaped like an Odal Rune — a symbol utilized by white supremacist organizations the way they utilize the swastika.
Militant white supremacists were among the rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, at Trump’s command, to try to stop the certification of a free and fair election that saw Trump handily defeated. Neo-Confederates and Neo-Nazis attended a rally in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, in August 2020, wearing shirts and sporting tattoos of the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) symbol. They mocked the Holocaust and supported the slaveholding confederacy. That rally was in response to the nationwide outrage sparked by the epidemic of police killings of Black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Republicans expanded their supermajorities in West Virginia this election cycle, so some may suggest that, at least in this state, the GOP is not facing repudiation for their embrace of this right-wing hate. It’s not quite that simple. There was only 42% turnout among West Virginia registered voters in the 2022 midterms. Majorities of only 42% of registered voters are certainly not any kind of leadership mandate. The gerrymander following the 2020 census was conducted by the Republican majority in the state Legislature, which certainly helped the GOP's growth prospects.
Let’s also consider the fact that one of West Virginia’s leading exports is our young people. We’ve been hemorrhaging population for years and young people are the first to go. They have very few reasons to stay, aside from their loved ones. Gen Z especially made an enormous difference for Democrats nationwide in the midterms, helping them keep the U.S. Senate and barely lose the U.S. House. Republicans didn’t have to sweat the younger generations here.
It is obvious that these hatemongers in Huntington deserve universal condemnation, but we can’t just condemn and then dismiss them. One of the signs they carried said, “access to whites is not a human right.” What’s that supposed to mean? To what lengths would these people go to prevent nonwhite people from having “access” to the white people in their midst? West Virginia is largely a racially homogenous state, with whites constituting the vast majority of us. What would these people do to preserve and expand white dominance in the Mountain State? We have to be mindful of these questions.
We got a taste of similar hate in Wood County recently, with a culture wars fight over a book displayed at our public library. The book “Gender Queer” was on a banned-books display in September near the entrance of the library and a mother decided to take her outrage about it to the Parkersburg City Council, instead of just preventing her child or children from picking it up and moving on. This led to extremists on the City Council introducing a resolution of censure against the library and trying to persuade people to vote against the library levy that was on the ballot.
Thankfully, two of the resolution’s sponsors withdrew their support and the resolution failed, and then the levy passed with two-thirds support of the voters. But that didn’t stop dozens of people from protesting outside the library and attending the City Council meeting where the resolution was on the agenda, with one of them shouting out at the end of the meeting that library supporters were “perverts and pedophiles.”
This wasn’t about adult graphics in a book and protecting children from them, as was claimed. This was about the same anti-LGBTQ hate that defeated a nondiscrimination ordinance in Parkersburg five years ago, an ordinance which would have made discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations illegal in the city.
Until there is no room for this hatred in our hollers and hills, we can never live up to the principle of Montani Semper Liberi.