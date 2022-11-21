Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Masked cowards held signs and symbols of pure hatred and vitriol in downtown Huntington near the Cabell County Courthouse on Saturday, seeking attention although most weren't readily identifiable. With a flag of the seven confederate states and signs that, for example, called for white men to take “their country back,” these despicable people showed that white supremacy and anti-Semitism still thrive amongst a willfully ignorant minority even in 2022.

I wish I could say I am surprised by this. These people have felt emboldened in this country for years now under the former Trump administration and amidst the broader MAGA movement. The Republican Party has openly embraced white supremacy, from Donald Trump condemning violence in one breath then saying “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides” after Heather Heyer was killed by white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, to a stage at a Conservative Political Action Conference event intentionally shaped like an Odal Rune — a symbol utilized by white supremacist organizations the way they utilize the swastika.

Stories you might like

Eric Engle lives in Parkersburg.

Recommended for you