All we’ve heard for weeks now from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and from Republicans on the hill is basically, “drill, baby, drill!” for the sake of “American energy independence” and to further isolate and defang Vladimir Putin in his conquest in Ukraine.
This talk is nothing more than blatant self-interest disguised as patriotism and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Rebecca Leber, in a piece for Vox titled “America can’t solve its gas price problem (or its Russia problem) with drilling,” discusses four myths we’ve been hearing from the Republican Party and Joe Manchin about oil and gas prices and our foreign policy.
The myths, Leber notes, are:
- Biden killed oil production.
- The oil and gas industry can quickly ramp up production to make a dent in prices.
- Liquified natural gas exports will fix Europe’s problems and help U.S. gas prices.
- We can ignore climate concerns because boosting gas will counter dependence on Russia.
Addressing the first myth, Leber quotes an energy analyst with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, Clark Williams-Derry, as saying, “The idea that the tiny marginal changes in U.S. policy have anything to do with the big shifts we’ve seen in prices is just preposterous.” Aside from a short-lived moratorium on new leasing on public lands at the beginning of his presidency and putting an end to Keystone XL (a pipeline that was to be the replacement and extension of one that spilled more than 383,000 gallons of Canadian tar sands oil in October 2019 in North Dakota and had been delayed for over a decade because of incidents like these), Biden has done absolutely nothing to curb or halt public or private oil and gas extraction.
As a matter of fact, the Biden administration has outpaced the Trump administration on permits for drilling on public lands and waters in its first year, according to an analysis of federal data by the Center for Biological Diversity. And the U.S. became the world’s leading exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time in 2021.
As for the second myth, Leber quotes Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield in an interview with Bloomberg Television as stating, “Whether it’s $150 oil, $200 oil, or $100 oil, we’re not going to change our growth plans. If the president wants us to grow, I just don’t think the industry can grow anyway.” Leber goes on to state that, “The largest U.S. fracking companies reiterated in earnings calls in February that they intend to keep output roughly flat, according to reporting in The Wall Street Journal.”
“In other words,” Leber continues, “now that companies are making handsome profits, they’re using that extra cash to reward investors and pay down debts, not invest in new production.”
Regarding the third myth, Leber points out that it is very expensive for Europe to buy natural gas from the U.S. The methane has to be liquified, shipped overseas, then converted back to gas upon arrival before being pipelined or otherwise transported to where it will be used. Europe’s liquified natural gas terminals are at capacity and more gas from the U.S. cannot make up for the 40% of gas that Europe gets from Russia. As far as domestic prices in the U.S., all of this overseas shipment since the ban on such shipments was lifted under the Obama administration is increasing prices for methane uses like home-heating and cooking here. Increasing exports does no good for anyone.
Finally, with regard to the fourth myth, Leber sums up the issue nicely: “The biggest risk is if the U.S. and Europe respond to the crisis by over-investing in the future of fossil fuels. Actions like building (liquified natural gas) terminals and approving new leasing don’t help in the short term when people are struggling to pay high bills. It doesn’t achieve energy independence. But it would lock the world onto a dangerous path for climate change.”
According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar power and batteries account for 60% of planned new U.S. electric generation capacity. Private investment into U.S. clean-energy assets reached a record $105 billion in 2021 as the country added an unprecedented amount of renewable-power capacity, according to an annual report by BloombergNEF and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy. This is the future. This is energy independence and lower energy and transportation costs for consumers. We have got to break the fossil fuels boom-and-bust cycle that relies so heavily on oligarchs and autocrats like Putin and invest in and build a safer, cleaner, brighter future for all of us.