In the quest to transition to renewable energy, some good-faith actors are failing front-line and fence-line communities and accepting the unacceptable.
Two cases in point are the acceptance by some clean energy advocates of a blue hydrogen hub in West Virginia and support by these advocates of Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting reform legislation that was recently removed from a must-pass government funding bill.
The National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act, among others, are bedrock, fundamental environmental law. Communities, states, tribes, nonprofits and individuals use the provisions of laws like these to protect their health and well-being, their cultures and heritages and to conserve and defend what nature has given. The permitting reform bill that Manchin, D-W.Va., has put forward would curtail public comment periods, place limits on environmental reviews and limit judicial relief options for those challenging things like energy and industrial development.
Manchin’s legislation, and legislation introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., would favor fossil fuels development over the development of renewable energies. In the case of Capito’s legislation, renewables are actively rejected. We cannot afford this. Manchin already secured hundreds of millions of acres for fossil fuels extraction over the next decade or more in the Inflation Reduction Act, which, if actually developed, would make achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Accords virtually impossible.
Anything that furthers fossil fuels infrastructure, like the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, must be stopped.
The kind of reform legislation we need is a bill like Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva’s Environmental Justice for All Act. This bill would center environmental justice communities by making sure that the Environmental Policy Act better protects them. If Capito and Republicans can outright reject renewables in their permitting reform efforts, why can’t Democrats develop legislation that outright rejects further fossil fuels developments and focuses exclusively on renewable energy, energy efficiency measures and sustainable development measures?
With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Department of Energy is investing $8 billion in hydrogen hubs around the country. West Virginia has applied to host one of the hydrogen hubs that, under the legislation, are supposed to utilize natural gas.
Sacrificing Central Appalachian communities to make natural gas extraction profitable for decades to come is yet another horrible idea.
Blue hydrogen is not clean. The methane that comprises natural gas is more efficient at trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 20-year period than carbon dioxide. It is released at every stage of natural gas development, from extraction to use. Carbon capture, utilization and storage is supposed to be used in the production of blue hydrogen to lower or eliminate carbon emissions from the process. Carbon capture is extremely expensive (even with subsidies) and not proven at anywhere near the scale needed to make it practical for this use.
The dangers of carbon capture are well-documented at a website called carboncapturefacts.org, developed and hosted by the Science & Environmental Health Network. The economics case against blue hydrogen is spelled out well by the Ohio River Valley Institute in reports titled “Race to the Bottom: Carbon Injection Wells & Hydrogen Development in the Ohio River Valley and the Gulf Coast” and “The Ohio River Valley Hydrogen Hub: A Boondoggle in the Making,” among others. These reports can be found at ohiorivervalleyinstitute.org.
Hydrogen does show enormous promise in decarbonizing our economy, but the only hydrogen that should be developed is what is referred to as green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is produced by using an electrical current generated by renewable energy to separate the hydrogen atoms from the oxygen atom in water molecules. Hydrogen is very light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. It could potentially help decarbonize processes like steel and cement production and transportation sectors like aviation and international shipping. This is a future we should be investing in, but not with methane gas or any fossil fuels.
When green energy advocates parrot fossil fuel industry talking points on permitting reform and things like blue hydrogen, they do an enormous disservice to the most vulnerable among us and to actually achieving critical climate goals. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize and not be fossil fooled.