Republicans in West Virginia are absolutely obsessed with claiming that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is “overreaching” in its regulation of industry, especially fossil fuels and derivative industries. Hoppy Kercheval just made the claim again in an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail, continuing this tired refrain. It’s nonsense.
First of all, state regulators have a tremendous amount of authority that the federal EPA lacks. In West Virginia, we have the Department of Environmental Protection, a misnomer due to regulatory capture. When industry isn’t permitted to just “regulate” itself, it’s often charged fines so miniscule that it considers them the cost of doing business.
Secondly, the EPA, more often than not, reaches what are called consent decrees with the industries it oversees. This is a negotiated settlement entered as a court order to make sure it is enforceable. It is almost unheard of that the EPA would issue what is referred to as a unilateral administrative order to require parties to take a response action.
Finally, when regulations are written by the EPA, it takes years to get them published, get the required public feedback through comments, and actually get the regulations finalized and implemented. All persons and entities who are impacted, directly or indirectly, by any regulation get input. Lawsuits are incredibly common and can take years to resolve, no matter how frivolous or malevolent (see: West Virginia v. EPA, filed by fossil-fuels lapdog Attorney General Patrick Morrisey).
Any threat or potential threat to the fossil fuels industry status quo is treated by public officials in West Virginia (mostly Republican but also many Democrats) as a threat to everything we hold dear. But that thinking is tragically backwards. Continued fossil fuels exploitation is a literal threat to our only home in the cosmos. Anthropogenic (human-caused) global climate change is not some fringe idea by extremist idealogues; it is well-established scientific fact.
Dr. James Lawrence Powell, MIT-trained geophysicist and two-time appointee to the National Science Board by Presidents Reagan and Bush Sr., conducted a meta-study of the peer-reviewed, published literature on anthropogenic climate change in November 2019. Powell’s study of 11,600 peer-reviewed articles published in the first seven months of 2019 found a 100% consensus among the publishing scientists confirming the reality of human-caused climate change. The study, titled “Scientists Reach 100% Consensus on Anthropogenic Global Warming,” can be found in the Bulletin of Science, Technology & Society Volume 37, Issue 4.
Not only is this global threat real, but we’re already seeing catastrophic consequences having reached a 1.2 degree Celsius level of warming above a preindustrial baseline. Asia is experiencing “endless record heat” with all-time temperature records being broken for the month of April across Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, China and the rest of South Asia. A study released this week by a group of U.S., United Kingdom, European Union and other world scientists as part of the World Weather Attribution initiative found that human-caused climate change made the worst drought in the Horn of Africa in 70 years of rainfall records, currently ongoing, 100 times more likely. Data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, called the Optimum Interpolation Sea Surface Temperature series, confirmed as of April 24, that oceans have broken surface temperature records going back to 1981 for the previous 40 days (this stretch continues). These scientists refer to this sea surface heat as “unprecedented” and say that Earth has reached “uncharted territory” by this metric.
Getting back to the EPA, I’m especially glad, as a Parkersburg resident, that the agency exists. The EPA just ordered (again, by consent decree) Chemours Company to take the first corrective action at its Washington Works facility outside of Parkersburg to address pollution from per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in stormwater and effluent discharges. This has been such a long time coming and the fact that the first corrective action on this pollution is being taken at the former site of DuPont in Washington, West Virginia, is poetic.
You may not have seen the documentary on Netflix called “The Devil We Know” or the major motion picture “Dark Waters” about C8 contamination from the DuPont Washington Works facility. If not, you really should. Or better yet, read the book “Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof, and Lethal: The Hidden Dangers of C8” by Callie Lyons. C8 is a Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) in the PFAS family, exposure to which was shown to have a probable link in an almost 70,000-person C8 Health Study to six potentially debilitating and deadly diseases: high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
It’s time we stop worrying about alleged “regulatory overreach” and start acting like our health, safety, lived environments and the stability of our global climate matter more than industry profits and misplaced cultural fealty.
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.