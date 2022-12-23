As a winter storm besieges the nation with temperatures as low as minus-70 degrees with wind chills, there is no shortage of folks who still foolishly say, “What global warming?”
We can’t let their lack of even a rudimentary understanding of atmospheric physics and the workings of climate and weather systems distract us from addressing the existential crisis of anthropogenic global climate change.
According to a report from the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program, over the past five decades, the Arctic has warmed three times faster than the rest of the globe. This warming trend has caused the jet stream in the Northern Hemisphere to weaken and become wavier and loopier. Jennifer Francis, a researcher with Rutgers University, says that the jet stream “wanders north and south and when it gets into one of these wandering and wavy patterns, that’s when we see these pools of cold air pulled southward.”
This is exactly what we’re seeing now. The conditions that have made our earth’s poles ices caps are encroaching southward as the river of air separating them from mid-latitude regions slows and wobbles as a result of Arctic warming that our expulsion of excess greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is directly causing. Yes, global warming causes extreme weather even where and when the earth tilts away from the sun on its axis (aka winter). Axial tilt is the reason for the season.
This kind of fact-sharing and truth-telling is so important in an age where those with vested interests in fossil fuels and political ambitions tied to them are provided platforms to spread mis- and disinformation. One example is West Virginia’s treasurer, Riley Moore, and Moore’s crusade against what is called environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. ESG is a type of investment management that considers environmental hazards like climate change, as well as social responsibilities like working conditions and employee relations and diversity, when weighing potential investments.
Moore calls ESG “woke capitalism” and rails against it. Apparently, for Moore, investment that takes into consideration our long-term ability to safely inhabit this planet and recognizes laborers as the heart of the American economy is just nonsense.
Fortunately, Moore’s outlook is not the prevailing one. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, “Asset managers globally are expected to increase their ESG-related assets under management (AuM) to U.S. $33.9 trillion by 2026, from U.S. $18.4 trillion in 2021. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%, ESG assets are on pace to constitute 21.5% of total global AuM in less than five years.”
Another example of the platforming mis- and disinformation is the platform recently provided to coal baron Don Blankenship by HD Media President Doug Skaff, on Skaff’s “Outside the Echo Chamber” program. Blankenship did time for a misdemeanor related to disregarding mine safety regulations, which contributed to the deaths of 29 coal miners at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County. Blankenship is a climate denier who’s always looking for the spotlight following his incarceration, with attempted runs for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia.
Skaff, minority leader in the West Virginia House of Delegates, thought for some reason that having Blankenship on his show, tossing him softball questions and telling Blankenship that his “heart was in the right place” was the way to go. The West Virginia Democratic Party in the House would be wise to remove Skaff as House minority leader, and I fear Skaff is bad for the Gazette-Mail’s survival as a daily newspaper.
Then there’s Twitter. Since Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter has become a cesspool of authoritarian, right-wing dogma, with anyone who challenges Musk’s platforming of, and participation in, hate and willful disregard for the truth liable to find themselves without a user profile.
Musk comes from an apartheid-profiteering family that owned an emerald mine. Tesla motors was first founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, two automotive engineers who eventually brought Musk on as an investor. Being a billionaire is not synonymous with having notable talent or intellect, and, unfortunately, Musk is proving that daily, with his management of his $44 billion Twitter purchase.
To solve the world’s most pressing problems like climate change, we’re going to need to rise above the likes of Moore, Skaff and Musk. Truth matters, and facts are not subjective.