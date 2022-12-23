Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As a winter storm besieges the nation with temperatures as low as minus-70 degrees with wind chills, there is no shortage of folks who still foolishly say, “What global warming?”

We can’t let their lack of even a rudimentary understanding of atmospheric physics and the workings of climate and weather systems distract us from addressing the existential crisis of anthropogenic global climate change.

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.

