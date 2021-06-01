It seems there is never a shortage of people, places, things and ideas that the political right asks us to be afraid of and to direct our anger toward. They have three favorite targets lately: Critical race theory, The New York Times’ “1619 Project” and the For the People Act.
Critical race theory was developed in the 1980s by Black legal scholars at Harvard. It provides a way of examining how racism is foundational in the United States and is embedded in our various structures, institutions and systems. This framework was developed as a method for recognizing just how ingrained racism is in our politics, government, laws and courts, penal system, society, culture and economy.
Until we can appreciate the depths and complexities and ubiquity of racism in our lives we cannot begin to meaningfully address it. Let me be frank — white America has not begun to meaningfully address it.
The “1619 Project” was developed by Nikole Hannah-Jones and writers from The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine. It was first published in The New York Times Magazine in August 2019 for the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the English colony of Virginia. The project “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
History has been whitewashed long enough in the U.S., especially in K-12 schooling. To quote The Guardian’s Julia Carrie Wong, “The backlash to critical race theory and the 1619 Project is characterized by a childish insistence that children should be taught a false version of the founding of the United States that better resembles a mythic virgin birth than the bloody, painful reality. It would shred the Constitution’s [F]irst [A]mendment in order to defend the honor of those who drafted its three-fifths clause.”
Then there’s the For the People Act (S1) currently being considered by the United States Senate with a procedural vote reportedly coming this month.
This legislation, if passed, will make automatic voter registration the law nationally, allowing voters to opt out instead of opting in; allow for Election Day and online voter registration nationally; restore the section of the Voting Rights Act the Supreme Court gutted, forcing states with a history of discrimination in voting to get federal preapproval of voting law changes; restore voting rights to people with prior convictions who have served their sentences; strengthen mail voting systems; institute nationwide early voting (at least 15 days and at least 10 hours available per day); prohibit voter-roll purging and ban the use of nonforwardable mail being used as a way to remove voters from rolls; establish public financing of campaigns funded by small donations; and force super political action committees and dark money political organizations to make their donors public.
This is not an exhaustive list of the provisions of the For the People Act. This legislation is all about transparency, ethics, fairness and making voting as widely available and easy to do as any civic duty should be. Why do Republicans unanimously oppose this? It’s almost like low voter turnout benefits them (hint: it does). That’s why Republicans across the country are passing and trying to pass massive voting restrictions, using what’s become known as the “Big Lie” (the lie that Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election and that there were illegalities and irregularities in the elections of 2020) as justification. They don’t like that the For the People Act would virtually wipe these efforts away.
I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Marshall University. Exceptional professors, like the late Dr. Simon Perry and Dr. Marybeth Beller, who is still at Marshall, didn’t teach me what to think, but how to think; critical and analytical thinking, quantitative reasoning and empiricism, and how to search for solutions and not just blindly accept partisan or ideological conclusions.
These skills are sorely lacking in this country, and the political right is exploiting that. Don’t let fear mongering and the stoking of hate cloud your mind. Let’s all be better together.