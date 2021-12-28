Social media is abuzz with the No. 1 film on Netflix right now, “Don’t Look Up.” I recently watched the film, and my reaction was a combination of saying every two minutes, “Yep! That’s exactly how things are,” and being left speechless.
This film is a long-overdue, damning indictment of the absolute absurdity of the world we currently live in, especially in the United States.
From Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill’s portrayals of a Trumpian White House to Jennifer Lawrence and Leo DiCaprio’s portrayals of scientists begging to be heard and for politicians to act on imminent threats, the film is an eerily accurate snapshot of the pure ridiculousness of today’s American society.
The megalomaniacal tech billionaire looking to harvest unimaginable profits from impending doom perfectly encapsulates today’s second Gilded Age, where someone like Elon Musk brags about paying $11 billion in federal taxes this year, which represents 4.5% of his net worth, even as he seeks to become the world’s first trillionaire.
Musk’s technological advances have helped move the world toward transport without tailpipe emissions, but his union-busting and his tax-avoidance move of Tesla headquarters from California to Texas speak volumes.
I won’t even get started on Jeff Bezos.
While the danger to be overcome in the film is a comet hurtling toward Earth, what’s most directly alluded to is anthropogenic (human-caused) global climate change.
Dr. James Lawrence Powell, MIT-trained geochemist and two-time appointee to the National Science Board, reviewed 11,602 peer-reviewed articles on “climate change” and “global warming” in the first seven months of 2019, bringing his total peer-reviewed literature analysis on these subjects to 21,000 papers, and found 100% consensus among publishing scientists on the reality of human-caused global climate change. Powell’s study was published in the Bulletin of Science, Technology & Society on Nov. 20, 2019.
You rarely, if ever, see virtual unanimity in the findings of the scientific community, yet here it is. The global climate crisis is real, and it poses an existential threat. It’s not a threat on a timeline, like the one in the film, where total annihilation is set to take place only a little over six months after discovery; it’s a slow-moving threat that’s not as easily detected and attributed to its primary causes.
That’s what makes it even more challenging than what the scientific community and its supporters are faced with in the movie.
I’ve spent over six years as a volunteer climate activist, trying to reach people with the best evidence and best solutions to this crisis I can, and, especially in a state like West Virginia, it’s been a daunting task.
But climate change isn’t the only threat the film alludes to or the only crisis-level, or potentially crisis-level, threat we face. The Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services reported in October 2020 that, “An estimated 1.7 million currently undiscovered viruses are thought to exist in mammal and avian hosts. Of these, 540,000-850,000 could have the ability to infect humans.”
SARS-CoV-2, the zoonotic pathogen that caused COVID-19, is just one such disease. As I write, COVID-19 has killed 816,609 in the United States, and 5,288 in West Virginia. More than 5.3 million have died globally. Yet, only 51.1% of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, and only 33.9% have received a booster dose of vaccination, the best protection against the latest omicron variant. Only 61.7% of all Americans have been fully vaccinated.
Our reactions to COVID-19 have been abysmal and completely on par with what was conveyed in the film. Mask mandates and vaccine and testing mandates have all been opposed, at times violently, across the country and in the courts. Remaining unvaccinated and ignoring public health guidelines has become a point of ideological pride for many.
Which leads me to another point alluded to in the film and the final threat I’ll discuss — the threat to any semblance of U.S. democracy as we have known it.
The “Big Lie” and the violent Jan. 6 Capitol breach were just the beginning. The threats to democracy are growing daily, as Republicans in states across the country pass voter suppression laws and work to get elections and judicial officials in place who will undermine or overturn any results they don’t like. A recent piece in Newsweek discussed how predominately white, male Republicans have been arming themselves to the teeth over the past two years and frequently expressing, online and in polling, their intent to utilize violence to prevent their political and ideological opponents from ever gaining power in government at the federal, state or local level again.
Sometimes, reality is more absurd than fiction. In the case of “Don’t Look Up,” fiction is used brilliantly to show just how shamefully absurd our current reality is.