Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., or at least his staff, have commenced a statewide listening tour with stops scheduled until Feb. 17. I’ll be working and don’t plan to use my annual leave to attend any of the events, but I certainly have some questions for Manchin that I think others of you may be interested in hearing answers to if you’d like to present them.
Manchin was recently quoted in Politico expressing his frustration that members of his party are touting the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that hasten the transition to renewable energy and away from fossil fuels. Manchin was a sponsor of the legislation and voted to pass it on a party-line vote in August. To quote from Politico:
“’This is bulls***. So they’re gonna basically starve us out of energy that we have a tremendous, abundant supply of because of their aspirational thoughts?’ Manchin said of fellow Democrats who want to quickly transition the nation away from oil and gas. ‘I will continue to fight and I’ll do everything I can to make sure the public knows what they’re doing and what it will do to you and your economy and your lifestyle.’”
So, Manchin sponsored and oversaw partisan passage of a law that invests approximately $370 billion in renewable energy, energy efficiency and other efforts to decarbonize our economy and he’s upset because the president and the Democratic Party are touting those accomplishments (as opposed to the parts of the legislation that myopically expand oil & gas exploitation and harm environmental justice communities). This makes about as much sense as the ridiculous legislation he’s cosponsored with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., to “protect” gas stoves. A media frenzy was recently stirred when people were mistakenly led to believe that the Consumer Product Safety Commission was going to force removal of natural gas cook stoves from homes due to indoor pollution concerns. Manchin just couldn’t wait to cosponsor reactionary and totally pointless legislation about it.
A recent report by Energy Innovation Policy & Technology LLC, a non-partisan energy and climate policy think tank, found that energy provided by wind and solar comes in at a lower cost per megawatt hour than the energy provided by 99% of the nation’s coal plants, including all coal plants in West Virginia. Why would Manchin oppose ratepayer savings were we to retire our air, water and soil polluting, climate-destabilizing, public health-threatening coal plants? Maybe it’s because he owns a coal brokerage, Enersystems, that sells waste coal, or “gob,” to an extremely expensive, heavily polluting, totally unneeded Grant Town facility, and makes a bundle doing it.
We at Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action are hosting a Zoom event that’s free and open to the public explaining the Inflation Reduction Act and how it impacts us as individuals and communities on Thursday, Feb. 16th, at 7 p.m. If you’d like to join us, please find our group page on Facebook where we’ve posted an event page or check out our Twitter handle, @MidClimate, or email ericengle85@yahoo.com.
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president for Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.