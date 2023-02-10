Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., or at least his staff, have commenced a statewide listening tour with stops scheduled until Feb. 17. I’ll be working and don’t plan to use my annual leave to attend any of the events, but I certainly have some questions for Manchin that I think others of you may be interested in hearing answers to if you’d like to present them.

Manchin was recently quoted in Politico expressing his frustration that members of his party are touting the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that hasten the transition to renewable energy and away from fossil fuels. Manchin was a sponsor of the legislation and voted to pass it on a party-line vote in August. To quote from Politico:

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president for Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action. 

