Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, the only Black woman serving in the West Virginia Legislature, recently received a disgusting meme from the organization Berkeley County West Virginians for Life.
The meme featured a member of the Ku Klux Klan in full garb and read, “What do you think the coward hiding under his dunce cap and face mask thinks every time he hears about a Black Child has been aborted? Be Pro-LIFE as if your race depended on it! It’s the American thing to do!”
I’d like to think that people have more decency and humility than to think up something like this and send it to a lawmaker who is a mother and has been open about her own experience with abortion, but apparently not. This is just another salvo from the authoritarian right on reproductive freedom. These attacks are even more common than their attacks on public education and voting rights.
A woman or trans person capable of becoming pregnant is a sovereign human being with bodily autonomy who must be able to make all reproductive health care decisions, including the decision to end a pregnancy prior to giving birth.
In 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 92.7% of abortions took place at 13 weeks gestation or less; 6.2% were performed at 14 to 20 weeks gestation, and less than 1% were performed at or later than 21 weeks gestation. The earliest that medical science has determined a fetus is viable outside the womb, with tremendous effort, is after 22 weeks gestation. Twenty-four weeks is the standard for fetal viability in the vast majority of cases.
House Bills 4004 and 4005, being considered this session in the West Virginia House of Delegates, would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks gestation, except in a medical emergency or in the case of severe fetal abnormality (HB 4004), and prohibit the sale, transfer and transportation of fetal body parts procured via induced abortion, with exceptions for donations of fetal body parts utilized for stem cell research and umbilical cord blood (HB 4005).
The passage in 2018 of Senate Joint Resolution 12 and, stemming from SJR 12, Amendment 1 on that year’s ballot, led to the amendment of the constitution of West Virginia. The amendment reads, “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”
A Mississippi case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a law passed in Mississippi the same year as the constitutional amendment in West Virginia with language practically identical to HB 4004. The conservative majority on the court, with three newly minted Trump appointees, could overturn or gut the 1973 Roe v. Wade and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey rulings prohibiting states from banning abortions prior to fetal viability outside the womb — a longtime goal of pro-birth crusaders.
Following and in the midst of all these attacks, this organization in Berkeley County decided it would be a good idea to target Delegate Walker with this naïve, adolescent-style message, demeaning and insulting her by suggesting that it makes a hate group happy when Black people receive abortion care.
Just when I think that the political right has sunk as low as it can go, the bottom drops out and I realize there is no depth to the depravity.
I ask that all of you who care about the personal sovereignty and bodily autonomy of women and trans persons capable of becoming pregnant join me in donating to the organizations Holler Health Justice and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. And please let Walker know that you have her back as she stands up to this menacing ignorance and hate.