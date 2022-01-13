Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he can’t explain a vote in favor of the Build Back Better Act to West Virginians. As a West Virginian myself, I’d be far more interested in hearing Joe explain some other things.
For starters, I’d like to hear Joe explain to the 93% of West Virginia children who qualified for the monthly expanded child tax credit payments why he’s so opposed to the idea. Manchin helped put a stop to those payments in December, which benefitted about 346,000 children in West Virginia, 50,000 of whom are now sliding back below the federal poverty line. Apparently, Joe feels that the military industrial complex is worth $778 billion in fiscal year 2022 alone, but these children and their families aren’t worth $250 or $300 a month per child.
Manchin says he wants an income cap of $60,000 in earnings for a parent or legal guardian to receive the payments and that he wants a work requirement. I guess, if you make more than $60,000 a year or if you’re unemployed, Manchin figures you’ll spend the money on drugs, as he reportedly privately suggested to his senate colleagues. I suppose, in Manchin’s mind, this justifies his decision to put an end to these payments as a pandemic is still raging — payments that pumped $470 million into West Virginia between July and December 2021 alone. But I don’t want to guess, I want answers.
I’d also like to hear Manchin’s answers to the concerns of United Mine Workers of America members and the West Virginia AFL-CIO who have asked him to reconsider and vote for the Build Back Better Act. The miners are looking for an extension of an excise tax on coal operators that pays black lung benefits through 2025 and that is part of this legislation. And these union workers are all looking for Build Back Better Act investments in economic transitions that they know they and their families will need with the continuing decline of coal.
Does Manchin care about their concerns? Or is he more focused on others, like himself, with massive investments in the dying coal industry? I want answers.
Speaking of those investments in economic transitions, what about the $555 billion worth of investments in the Build Back Better Act in clean energy, energy efficiency and other sustainability measures to adapt to and mitigate the global climate crisis? Manchin says he thinks a deal can be done on these climate provisions, but why is a side deal necessary when it’s all laid out neatly in this legislation?
South Charleston is getting a facility to produce electric, battery-powered school buses that will create an estimated 900 jobs after 24 months. The rest of the state sure would like to see those kinds of opportunities, which are much more likely to present themselves from the private and public sectors alike with the passage of this legislation.
Manchin says he’s worried about inflation and that the Build Back Better Act will contribute to it further. That’s nonsense. If Manchin is worried about rising prices right now, he needs to propose stronger anti-trust law and support stronger regulations on price-gouging. While corporations are seeing the highest profit margins since December 1950, consumers are seeing higher prices. This is not a coincidence.
As laborers are leaving jobs at record levels to search for higher compensation and better benefits in a jobs market where employers are forced to compete for them, corporations are trying to put a stop to it by passing higher payroll costs on to consumers and forcing workers to pay more out-of-pocket for benefits.
This is one reason we’re seeing greater efforts to organize unions and seeing existing unions going on strike. Manchin stood by UMWA President Cecil Roberts and said he supported the PRO Act, which would make it much easier to organize unions and collectively bargain. The core provisions of the PRO Act are part of the Build Back Better Act. So, again, why the opposition, Joe? I want answers.
If you want the real scoop on Manchin, I strongly encourage you to read a recent article in Rolling Stone by Jeff Goodell titled, “Manchin’s Coal Corruption Is So Much Worse Than You Knew.” It’s a lengthy read, but it breaks it all down for you on the subject of Joe Manchin. Joe has never negotiated on this legislation in good faith. He’d rather not see it passed. But we can’t give up.
This fight is not over. Let’s force Manchin to answer these questions and, in doing so, back him into the corner necessary for him to finally decide to do the right thing and vote to pass the Build Back Better Act.