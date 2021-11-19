While right-wing “thought” leaders and purveyors of whatever will drive up ratings and subscriptions among target audiences continue to peddle misinformation and disinformation, professionals tasked with saving lives continue to beg and plead that we do what the best available data and analyses tell us we should.
According to The Washington Post, “The American Medical Association and more than 60 other health care associations on Thursday called on employers to voluntarily implement President Biden’s contested vaccine-or-testing mandate, saying businesses had no time to waste ahead of the busy holiday season.”
The Post piece continues, “’We — physicians, nurses and advanced practice clinicians, health experts, and health care professional societies — fully support the requirement that workers at companies with over 100 workers be vaccinated or tested,’ the organizations wrote in a joint statement. ‘From the first day of this pandemic, businesses have wanted to vanquish this virus. Now is their chance to step up and show they are serious.’ ”
Republican attorneys general, including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, have sued the Biden administration over this mandate for private employers with 100 employees or more and, as a result, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has delayed implementation of the mandate, pending outcomes.
All 50 U.S. Senate Republicans have filed a formal challenge to the vaccine-or-test COVID-19 mandate for private employers under the Congressional Review Act, which likely will be unsuccessful but shows that they’re in lockstep against the implementation of the rule.
We’ve also seen Republican-led efforts nationwide to challenge mask mandates in schools and other public places. Board of education meetings across the country have become hotbeds for anti-mask efforts, something I saw firsthand when the Wood County Board of Education narrowly voted to implement a mask mandate at the beginning of the school year.
Forbes magazine recently reported on a new study that shows how ridiculous anti-mask efforts truly are: “Mask wearing cuts the number of new COVID-19 infections by 53%, according to a new peer reviewed study in the British Medical Journal, which found the controversial and highly politicized precaution to be the single most effective tool against the coronavirus.”
All you have to do is view the daily West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard updates, if you want to see the overall efficacy of vaccination. The vast majority of those being hospitalized, intubated and/or dying as a result of COVID-19 infection are those who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Yes, the vaccinated can still become infected, which is why precautions like masking in indoor public spaces and proper hand washing are still critical, but there’s so much more to consider.
A study conducted across 13 jurisdictions by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from April to July of this year found that unvaccinated people were five times more likely to become infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and over 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
Only about 51% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated. It’s long past time to start ignoring those who are trying to score political points, ratings and followers, and to start heeding the warnings of those who are actually trying to beat this pandemic.