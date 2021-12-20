Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., choosing a right-wing propaganda network like Fox News to announce that he will oppose the Build Back Better Act really tells you everything you need to know about Manchin’s character.
Manchin has never negotiated in good faith on the Build Back Better Act legislation, he has only made endless demands and jumped from one nonsensical point of opposition to another.
Progressives in the U.S. House tried to tell us all that Manchin would never support this legislation, that’s why they were initially opposed to passage of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (aka the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework or BIF) until they had guarantees that the Build Back Better Act would pass.
House progressives, however, relented to be able to deliver something for the American people, with a promise from President Joe Biden that he would deliver the Senate votes for the Build Back Better Act. We see how that has come out with 2021 coming to an end.
Data for Progress polling in August of this year found that 68% of West Virginians polled either strongly or somewhat in favor of this legislation, including 56% of Republicans and 64% of independents. But Manchin claims that he just can’t explain a “yes” vote for this legislation to the people of West Virginia.
What’s so hard to explain? Funding for black lung benefits that’s running out, a guaranteed $35 insulin cap, expanded child tax credits for working families, guaranteed spending of no more than 7% of household income for childcare, $555 billion in funding for mitigating and adapting to the global climate crisis, housing subsidies and expanded Medicare benefits and Medicare negotiations on prescription drug costs, just to name a few.
Manchin had already managed to kill a $150 billion provision in the bill known as the Clean Electricity Performance Plan, which would have rewarded electric utilities that added noncarbon sources of energy to their portfolios at 4% or more per year with federal dollars, while penalizing those who did not meet this standard with financial penalties. This was our best short-term shot at reducing emissions.
Manchin argued that electric utilities were already doing this, but none are doing so at a pace commensurate with preventing climate catastrophe, and Manchin knows this.
Manchin was also targeting a fee on methane emissions for the oil and gas industry. Methane is the primary component of natural gas and is an incredibly potent greenhouse gas, trapping heat 86 times more efficiently than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Methane escapes at every phase of oil and gas recovery from extraction to waste disposal.
This is another incredibly important tool that Manchin was trying to push out of the legislation and that Democrats probably would have conceded to rejecting in the hopes that the Environmental Protection Agency could address oil and gas methane emissions.
I’m sure Manchin’s industry and corporate backers were thrilled to hear Manchin’s Fox News announcement. What a great return on investment. But working families, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, people with black lung disease and those of us who understand the extreme urgency of addressing anthropogenic global climate change certainly are not.
This one senator, who represents just 1.7 million people out of 340 million Americans, is putting a stop to what over 81.2 million Americans voted for when they voted for Joe Biden.
We all know why Manchin is taking this stance. Manchin benefits to the tune of approximately $500,000 annually from his coal brokerage, Enersystems, a brokerage held in what is apparently a not-so-blind trust. Enersystems sells filthy waste coal to the Grant Town Power Plant, which the plant burns at an added cost to MonPower ratepayers like me of over $117 million in the past five years.
Manchin doesn’t want to vote for anything that could lead to the loss of this cash cow, he might have to sell his boat and Maserati.
We never quite know when we have a final “no” from Manchin, so maybe he’ll change his mind once again. It probably boils down to what gets him surrounded by the most cameras and the most attention, good or bad.
The much-needed legislation he’s given a thumbs up for so far, like the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the PRO Act, he can still obstruct by using the excuse of the filibuster, which he refuses to do anything about. That won’t fly with the Build Back Better Act as Senate Democrats try to pass it using budget reconciliation.
I agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: Let’s force a vote on the Build Back Better Act when the Senate is back in session and force Joe to give a final “no” if that’s what he’s going to do. Then, he can explain that to West Virginians.