Progressive West Virginia nonprofits and voluntary organizations working on federal public policy are in an odd place right now. Money and offers of assistance are flooding in from all over the country because the senior U.S. senator from our state is presently the most powerful person in Washington.
This leaves these groups trying to find the right balance between relationship building and carefully explaining issue stances, on the one hand, and things like nonviolent direct action and civil disobedience on the other.
I respect the balance. I know that these groups have bylaws, financial management guidelines and other laws and rules that they are expected to follow (i.e., laws governing what those organized under 501© status in the U.S. tax code may and may not do). I know that volunteers cannot always be expected to perform at a level that paid staff would and that paid staff in the nonprofit world are often (although not always) overworked, underpaid and discouraged from union organizing and collective bargaining (see attempts to union organize at OVEC).
Inject a senator who has suddenly gained enormous power and influence and you can see how this important work gets very tumultuous.
All of that said, there is no more time for the kind of genteel, measured approach to dealing with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that these organizations tend to take. Let me be clear: I am not advocating, in any way, shape or form, for violence, destruction or chaos. I am not physically threatening or attempting to intimidate or coerce the senator or any other officeholder, nor am I encouraging others to do so. But the senator isn’t listening to his constituents who have been calling, writing, demonstrating, marching, hunger-striking, paddling up to his yacht on kayaks, disrupting the senator as he moves from his boat to his parking garage and gets in his Maserati, and literally begging everyday to be heard.
When I say constituents, I mean that in the most direct sense. West Virginians have been involved in all of this and more.
I write Manchin almost daily (I gave up calling, because I just get an answering service). I write op-eds routinely. I’ve worked with numerous organizations as part of numerous coalitions to try to persuade Manchin using social media, television, radio, billboards, whatever folks think is the most influential route at any given time.
A gentleman named Glenn A. Ducat bought ad space in this paper and titled the full-page ad “What’s Wrong with You Joe Manchin?” I shared a screen capture of that ad on a social media page for an organization for which I am board president. Just sharing that image on Facebook has garnered the attention of 65,900 people and counting as I write. It has been shared 1,100 times and counting and reacted to positively by 270 people thus far. Our Facebook page has grown by 160 people in the days since I shared the image. This is just one more example of how desperately so many Americans want this man to pay attention.
Republicans and others on the authoritarian right are, of course, opposed to the Build Back Better Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights: Freedom to Vote Act for partisan reasons (the voting rights bills have been consolidated into one bill and passed by the U.S. House). Why would any Republican at the federal level vote to stop a filibuster on, and then vote in support of, voting rights legislation that undoes what Republicans are doing with simple majorities at the state level?
Why would any Republican in this hyperpartisan age vote in support of legislation that is extremely popular and makes long-overdue investments in human, as well as built, infrastructure like the Build Back Better Act that their party won’t get credit for introducing in an election year?
Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are the Democratic Party roadblocks in the Senate. They were both fully aware that Republicans would filibuster the voting rights legislation and that at least 10 Republicans whose votes were required for cloture would not vote to end the filibuster.
Manchin and Sinema say they support the voting rights legislation but don’t support altering or abolishing the filibuster rule to allow passage of the legislation, which they think gives them cover. It doesn’t. We have to see through their tactics. They’re doing the bidding of Republicans because that’s what their corporate and industrial overlords and largest donors desire.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic that is raging again with the latest variant. We are facing an existential threat from anthropogenic global climate change. Amid all this, what fragile democracy the United States has ever had is faltering. I’m raising two teenage children in this era and I, for one, am done being cordial.
Our only options are boiling down to making Manchin irrelevant in the short-term by electing more Democrats to the Senate and expanding their majorities this year, and defeating Manchin in 2024 in the primaries, two gargantuan tasks. But, in the meantime, I’ll be damned if I’m going to concern myself with civility.