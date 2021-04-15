The Republican Party caucus in the U.S. Senate, under the tutelage of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has gone out of its way to show that it is not the least bit interested in any form of bipartisan governance.
Senate Republicans used the filibuster during the tenure of President Barack Obama more than it had ever been used in this country’s history.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., seems to think he can alter this trajectory without altering or abolishing the filibuster. This is complete nonsense.
Aaron Burr (yes, that Aaron Burr), as vice president, recommended in about 1805 that the Senate drop the use of the previous-question motion, a rarely used motion to end debate on legislation, and, in 1806, the Senate did so. Burr was against the idea of having too many procedural rules in the Senate. This created a loophole whereby the minority party could speak endlessly on the floor and indefinitely prolong debate and end progress on a bill or nomination.
Fast-forward to the late 1960s, when Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., and other white Southern lawmakers managed to use this tactic to stall passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for 57 days before a supermajority could be mustered to stop them (at that time, two-thirds of the body, 67 Senators, was required to invoke cloture and end filibustering — today this requires three-fifths of the body, 60 senators).
At least those who were opposing civil rights legislation had to hold the floor. Today, all a senator must do is announce their intention to filibuster to stall debate on bills, unless and until 60 votes can be secured to invoke cloture, as other business goes on in the Senate.
To get any business conducted at all in the first five years of the Obama administration, then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., had to push to change filibuster rules with regard to Cabinet-level executive nominations and judicial nominations being considered by the Senate so that these nominations couldn’t be filibustered. This “nuclear option” succeeded on a party-line vote so that we can at least have a functioning executive branch and federal judiciary consisting of picks from the sitting president, even one who happens to be a Democrat.
The Senate is already a stronghold for a minority of the U.S. population by its constitutional structure.
Each state is represented by two senators, regardless of population size, meaning that smaller, less-populous states have a major advantage in representation. The same is true for the Electoral College, how we elect presidents.
Presidents nominate judges and justices to the federal bench and the Senate confirms them, so a minority of the country also has outsized sway on the federal judiciary up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court. Add all of this with the practice of partisan gerrymandering of U.S. House districts after every census year, and small, less-populous states clearly exert minority tyranny on the rest of the United States.
Manchin seems to think that keeping this arcane Senate loophole with a racist history, and therein forcing a 60-vote threshold to get any legislation through the Senate, is crucial. He’s also expressed his reservations about further use of the Senate budget reconciliation process, which was used to pass the American Rescue Plan stimulus legislation by a simple majority recently without a single Republican vote.
Desperately needed legislation that would greatly benefit West Virginia and the rest of Appalachia — like the American Jobs Plan, the For the People Act, the Do No Harm Act, the Equality Act, the PRO Act, the THRIVE Act, and many more — will simply be allowed to fail, because the bipartisanship Manchin seeks is not the least bit realistic, nor will it be any time soon.
I guess a guy can dream.