Part of securing the vote of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 involved a “side deal” between Manchin, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and President Joe Biden. The deal includes “permitting reform” efforts (we don’t yet know what all will be included). The deal was revealed to the public by Bloomberg News.
Because this deal cannot be passed under the Senate’s budget reconciliation process, which would allow it to pass with a simple majority, and because there already is backlash to the revealed contents of this side deal in Congress, it is expected that the language will be made part of must-pass appropriations legislation to avoid a government shutdown. This is expected by the end of the federal fiscal year, on Sept. 30.
What do we know of this side deal so far? The organization EarthJustice has done an analysis of what’s been revealed. EarthJustice refers to it as the “American Petroleum Institute (API)-watermarked Permitting ‘Reform’ Bill” because the oil and gas lobbies are basically writing it. EarthJustice summarizes the text released to date as follows:
“The draft permitting ‘reform’ bill ... would significantly weaken protections under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and make it easier to approve fossil fuels and mining projects (among other projects) without adequate environmental analysis or meaningful public input. The bill also would undermine the ability of impacted communities to enforce legal protections against these fossil fuel and mining projects by changing the rules that govern judicial review of project-approval decisions. The bill also includes provisions that require the President to prioritize oil and gas projects, that constrain time for state review under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, and that alter FERC’s [the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission] obligations regarding transmission infrastructure.”
Perhaps most pertinent to West Virginia, this deal includes efforts to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline. MVP is a 303-mile, 42-inch fracked-gas pipeline through the mountainous regions of West Virginia and Virginia. This pipeline project, over the past eight years, has been hit with more than 350 water-quality violations and over $2.5 million in fines from West Virginia and Virginia regulators. The project lacks authorizations from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Army Corps of Engineers.
It has been estimated by Oil Change International, a research and advocacy organization dedicated to exposing the cost of fossil fuels, that 128.7 million metric tons of annual greenhouse gas pollution (the equivalent of over 37 coal plants or 27.3 million passenger vehicles) will be released from the MVP.
Even a pin-prick hole in this pipe, which has sat for years as people in the pipeline’s pathway have fought it, could cause a massive explosion. This pipeline is dangerous for so many reasons.
Manchin wants not only to complete the MVP, but to open up 620 million acres of land and sea over the next decade-plus to potential fossil fuel leasing and across the United States. The International Energy Agency, hardly a bastion of environmentalist sentiment, has said we cannot build any additional fossil fuel infrastructure and exploit any additional unexploited territory for fossil fuels recovery and use if we want to meet the Paris Climate Accords goal of holding global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above a preindustrial baseline.
The amount of carbon dioxide and equivalent greenhouse gases we have left, to have a 66% chance of staying within this critical warming threshold, is estimated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change to be 400 billion metric tons for the entire globe. Global emissions are about 36 billion metric tons annually, so this budget will last another 10 years (this estimate was completed in 2021) without dramatic emissions reductions.
While the Inflation Reduction Act is important legislation that will hopefully accomplish a lot of good, we cannot let front-line and fence-line communities here in Appalachia or anywhere else continue to be victimized because of Manchin’s side deal. And atmospheric physics has little regard for politics.
Ask your congressional representatives in the U.S. House and Senate to say no to any legislative text allowing this dirty and destructive deal to go through.
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of the Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Association.