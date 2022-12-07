Republicans are pushing the narrative that our inflation woes have been caused by the spending of the Biden administration and congressional Democrats.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and her nephew, Riley Moore, West Virginia’s current state treasurer who has announced his bid for the U.S. House, have taken to Twitter lately to criticize remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attributing some of the inflation problem to Americans splurging around the holidays.
While Yellen’s comments might not have been politically prudent, government spending is not at the heart of our inflationary concerns. Over half of the inflation we’ve seen can be attributed to corporations with concentrated oligarchic power raising prices far beyond their costs without having to worry about competitors. This corporate price-gouging is not something Republicans (and some Democrats) want to discuss, lest the campaign contributions and lobbying largesse dry up.
The Fed’s balance sheets also are part of the problem, but Republicans haven’t had any issue with the Fed using monetary policy to make up for the congressional ineptitude they’ve caused for decades. The Fed’s quantitative easing program and its decision to keep interest rates at or near zero for a very long time were used to prop up “too big to fail” entities in the banking, finance and corporate worlds, when Congress should have been answering the global recession of 2007 through 2009 with much stronger banking and financial regulation and bailing out Main Street, instead of Wall Street.
We needed — and need — strong enforcement of antitrust laws and taxes on windfall profits, not endless jacking up of interest rates that will lead to another recession.
Supply chain pressures are finally starting to ease up a bit, but we can’t control how China deals with the ongoing spread of COVID or what Russia does in Ukraine.
The answer on energy prices is not “drill, baby, drill,” but hastening the transition away from globally traded commodities, like oil, gas and coal, to renewable energy and energy efficiencies that aren’t so price-volatile and won’t leave us with an uninhabitable planet.
Recent research by Carbon Switch, using National Renewable Energy Laboratory data, found that replacing heating and cooling systems in every home in America with heat pumps would save homeowners an average of $557 per year on their utility bills, for example. In West Virginia, the estimate is $887 in annual savings.
To the extent that government spending is a contributing factor on inflation, I recommend Department of Defense spending be the first on the cutting block. The National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies has found that the Pentagon has recently failed its fifth audit and cannot provide an accounting for 61% of its assets. Yet, Congress is set to give it another $847 billion for fiscal year 2023, a $70 billion defense spending increase.
Oh, and defense contractor Northrup Grumman has partnered with the U.S. Air Force to bring us the B-21 Raider bomber, at over $700 million per aircraft, with the government already set to purchase six of them. Nothing like new and exciting ways to stealthily deliver destruction from the air.
Democrats are complicit in all this defense spending, as well, and I’m not letting them off the hook, but before the Moore/Capito Dynasty gets too carried away with their tweeting, maybe they ought to stop and consider the real sources of our pocketbook problems and actual solutions to them.
Cutting Social Security and Medicare, which Americans and their employers pay into dutifully their entire working lives, is certainly not an answer, but that’s what the GOP is already eyeing. Bringing a halt to the wage increases Americans have demanded to keep workforces staffed is certainly not the answer, although Republicans prefer that to Yellen suggesting we spend a little more responsibly.
The truth is that Republicans don’t have any viable answers here and don’t care what those answers might be. They’re focused on revenge inquiries into Hunter Biden and taking down Apple for daring not to give Elon Musk their ad dollars, all while trying to downplay who Donald Trump’s dining with.
I certainly hope we’re not foolish enough in this state to elect more of former governor Arch Moore’s family to Congress, or the Governor’s Mansion, come 2024.