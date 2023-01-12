Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The behavior on display in the West Virginia Capitol Complex during the first two days of this year’s legislative session does not even remotely resemble democracy.

The Republican supermajority has suspended constitutional rules to ram numerous pieces of legislation through the Senate with no public input, no committee involvement and no three-day period for readings of legislation. No transparency, no accountability, no problem for the GOP.

Eric Engle lives in Parkersburg.

