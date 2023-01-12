The behavior on display in the West Virginia Capitol Complex during the first two days of this year’s legislative session does not even remotely resemble democracy.
The Republican supermajority has suspended constitutional rules to ram numerous pieces of legislation through the Senate with no public input, no committee involvement and no three-day period for readings of legislation. No transparency, no accountability, no problem for the GOP.
Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and his party apparently believe that being awarded such strong control of the Legislature by majorities of the 42% of the registered voters who bothered to vote in this state in the 2022 election cycle means they no longer have to answer to all the people of West Virginia.
When voting on a bill to give the Department of Natural Resources power over state parks (Senate Bill 161), they didn’t even bother with sponsors. Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, announced that all senators would be listed as sponsors and that anyone who didn’t want to be considered a sponsor could reach out to the Office of the Senate Clerk. No bill text was made available before rushing the bill through.
This GOP supermajority is an inexorable nightmare for anyone other than the wealthy, white, male Christian theocratic demographics it exclusively serves. On the first day of the session, the “Anti-Racism Act of 2023” was passed by the Senate and sent to the House. The purpose of this bill in opposition to so-called critical race theory, an academic framework the GOP cannot define or explain but uses as a pejorative, is to keep the teaching of U.S. history white-washed and amendable to nativist ends.
Republicans claim that they want to rise above discussion of race and other forms of “identity politics,” but just get them talking about immigration, crime or the LGBTQ+ community, and you’ll see that’s a lie. There’s a big difference between recognizing that race is a societal construct, not a biological reality, and wanting a more racially homogenous society where you don’t ever have to worry about being a racial minority.
Their thought leaders, like Tucker Carlson, have given the game away. The goal behind being “color blind” is white supremacy. Why worry about all the colors on the spectrum when to assimilate them is to make them white?
While headlines are made of restructuring the DHHR, shoring up the finances of PEIA and giving public employees a raise, lawmakers like Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who “represents” me in Senate District 3, have met with extremists to discuss banning books in school and public libraries. While these headlines suggest common sense, they’re pushing a bill to expand property tax exemptions for churches to include schools, church camps and daycare centers operated by churches (a bill they claim is revenue neutral).
The Treasurer’s Office, run by Republican Riley Moore, according to reporting my Mountain State Spotlight, has “filed an emergency amendment to their rule governing the distribution of HOPE Scholarship funds that will allow it to be used toward ‘microschool’ tuition.”
A microschool is a cross between a private school and homeschooling. If the Secretary of State’s Office approves the rule by Feb. 15, or otherwise does not decide regarding the rule, it will go into effect for at least the next 15 months. More taxpayer dollars being funneled from public education to a system with no accountability and no oversight, to paraphrase Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association.
Even when it comes to aforementioned commonsense legislation, the devil is in the details. What’s this restructuring at the DHHR look like and what will it accomplish at the state’s largest government agency? Are the proposed PEIA funding fixes just Band-Aids? What public employees will get what raises, and what do we do about crucial staffing and funding shortages after years of flat-budget neglect? We can ask these questions all day, but don’t expect answers before the governor signs whatever Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, send him.
Don’t worry, my fellow West Virginians, the overlords empowered by a fraction of us have this all under control. Nothing to see here. Given the condition of the news media in this state, you’ll be lucky if you catch anything anyway.