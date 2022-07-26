Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The world is being scorched. Europe is suffering under massive heatwaves, as is the U.S. and China. Wildfires, droughts, collapsing glaciers and devastating floods are becoming ubiquitous globally. The U.S.’s fastest growing cities like Scottsdale, Arizona and Fort Worth, Texas, are on a fast track to becoming uninhabitable, with more and more days of unbearable temperatures and shrinking water supplies.

The urban heat island effect, where sprawling concrete urban centers with very little tree cover heat up to deadly temperatures much faster than surrounding areas, is exacerbating this.

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.

