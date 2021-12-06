We’ve been hearing an awful lot lately from the likes of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., about how the Biden administration is responsible for all of this inflation, the worst levels seen in 30 years.
What they fail to mention, aside from global supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages caused by an ongoing pandemic, is how well their corporate campaign financiers are doing.
To quote from an article from Business Insider, “…the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department shows that the last time corporate profit margins were so large was December 1950.”
The article continues, “…gains in U.S. corporate profits over the past year (37%) has vastly outstripped both inflation (6.2%) and compensation increases (12%), leading [investment firm] Morgan Stanley to recommend a return to a more equitable arrangement.”
“Even at their peak in the 1990s,” the article says, “corporate profit margins were roughly half of what they are today. Companies have been able to grow those margins to what they are today in part by paying workers a smaller share of what they produce.”
Morgan Stanley researchers argue that reducing this gap between worker compensation and worker production “could be the key to unwinding the current inflationary cycle.”
Well, now, isn’t that interesting? The kind of thing that union strikers across the country and right here in West Virginia at places like Cabell Huntington Hospital and Special Metals are calling for, higher wages, is what an almost century-old major investment firm is saying will ease inflationary trends.
A meme I recently found on social media put it this way: “It’s weird how corporate profits are shattering records, yet they get zero blame for inflation & price increases.”
While argument by meme is never something I encourage, I was quick to share this one. In November, President Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into potential price manipulation by oil companies as gas prices shot up to near seven-year highs.
Looks to me like he’s on to something.
Something else we’ve seen a lot lately from Republicans in general and our Republican congressional delegation from West Virginia in particular is a great deal of nativist rhetoric regarding immigration at our southern border. They claim that the Biden administration isn’t doing nearly enough to curb illegal border crossings and is therein allowing massive amounts of substances like fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine to enter our country and fuel the substance abuse epidemic.
To quote from The Washington Post, “U.S. authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border during the 2021 fiscal year that ended in September.” Of those, 61% were deported by Customs and Border Patrol. Is this what Republicans consider inaction? And let’s consider whether or not even this action is even warranted.
To quote Daniel Sjursen, author, U.S. Army retiree, and former history instructor at The United States Military Academy West Point who served tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan, “Whether in the 19th century or today, the border between the U.S. and Mexico has been little more than a legal and social fiction. Like the Indians, the Hispanics of the Southwest had been conquered but never truly erased. Texas and California were once northern Mexico.
This raises salient questions today: Are ‘undocumented’ Mexican immigrants ‘illegal intruders,’ or are they rightful residents of ‘Occupied America?’”
Nativists and xenophobes love to point to southern border migration, documented or not, as a major social, cultural and economic problem for the United States, but history tells a different story. Seeing the kind of harmful rhetoric we’ve seen from our congressional delegation in West Virginia, which is not on the southern border and suffers enormously from opioid and other substance abuse epidemics regardless of what occurs there, is truly disturbing.
But it’s a trend on the political right. For decades, but especially with the rise of Trump, this trend has worsened. The Republican Party is now captured and defined by it, and the anti-democracy, authoritarianism and Christian nationalism that come with it.
In 2022 and 2024, voters need to take an honest assessment of the true political, economic and cultural landscape and decide what our republic can survive.