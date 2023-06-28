Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A recent report from the strategic research and advisory firm Pleiades Strategy, covered by The Guardian newspaper, found that the war against so-called “woke capitalism” is in large part being driven by the fossil fuels industry and their allies. For example, Republicans in state legislatures for 37 states have introduced 165 anti-ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) bills, just this year.

To quote The Guardian’s Dharna Noor, “The researchers examined news articles, fiscal notes and statehouse testimony related to each bill. They found that the majority of them bear strong resemblances to model bills crafted or circulated by four influential rightwing thinktanks: the American Legislative Exchange Council, the Heritage Foundation, the Heartland Institute and the Foundation for Government Accountability. Each of the four organizations is affiliated with the far-right thinktank coalition State Policy Network, whose members have also fought to pass punitive anti-pipeline protest laws and which has received funding from groups linked to fossil fuel billionaires Charles and the late David Koch.”

Eric Engle lives in Parkersburg.

