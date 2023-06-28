A recent report from the strategic research and advisory firm Pleiades Strategy, covered by The Guardian newspaper, found that the war against so-called “woke capitalism” is in large part being driven by the fossil fuels industry and their allies. For example, Republicans in state legislatures for 37 states have introduced 165 anti-ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) bills, just this year.
To quote The Guardian’s Dharna Noor, “The researchers examined news articles, fiscal notes and statehouse testimony related to each bill. They found that the majority of them bear strong resemblances to model bills crafted or circulated by four influential rightwing thinktanks: the American Legislative Exchange Council, the Heritage Foundation, the Heartland Institute and the Foundation for Government Accountability. Each of the four organizations is affiliated with the far-right thinktank coalition State Policy Network, whose members have also fought to pass punitive anti-pipeline protest laws and which has received funding from groups linked to fossil fuel billionaires Charles and the late David Koch.”
The researchers also found that the American Petroleum Institute, the largest oil and gas lobbying organization in the U.S., has worked to craft anti-ESG legislation, as have other fossil fuel interest groups. In West Virginia, the anti-ESG crusade has been led by State Treasurer and now congressional candidate, Riley Moore, and Attorney General and now gubernatorial candidate, Patrick Morrisey. It should come as no surprise that these two officeholders and candidates would do the bidding of Koch-funded special interest groups representing fossil fuels.
Only 22 of the 165 bills were successful in state legislatures this year. Frances Sawyer, founder of Pleiades Strategy and co-author of the report, told The Guardian, “The dark-money funded attacks on the freedom to invest responsibly hit deep opposition from business, labor and environmental advocates in statehouses across the country this year. Our report shows that the effort to weaponize government funds, contracts and pensions to prevent companies and investors from considering real financial risk is not a winning platform.”
That doesn’t mean these bills are harmless. They could potentially cost taxpayers and pension funds millions of dollars collectively and negatively impact ongoing and future efforts to address the climate crisis. Just another example of what happens when policy outcomes satisfy the preferences of the wealthiest persons and entities in the country to the detriment of the rest of us.
The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber III is the founding director of the Yale center for Public Theology and Public Policy and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. Gregg Gonsalves is associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. To quote from an op-Ed by Rev. Dr. Barber III and Gonsalves, “As the economists Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson said in their 2012 book ‘Why Nations Fail,’ ‘those who have power make choices that create poverty. They get it wrong not by mistake or ignorance but on purpose.’ Matthew Desmond elaborates on a similar theme in his recent book ‘Poverty, By America:’ ‘Tens of Millions of Americans do not end up poor by a mistake of history or personal conduct. Poverty persists because some wish and will it to.’”
Barber and Gonsalves also refer to Friedrich Engels’s observation of what Engels termed “social murder,” aka making a financial killing off the suffering and dying of others. Social murder occurred in Manchester, England, in the mid-19th Century, as Engels observed, and it occurs today in the U.S. Yes, Engels was coauthor with Karl Marx of “The Communist Manifesto” and his last name is similar to my own. Cue the reactionaries.
Poverty is a public policy choice. It is financed, via campaign funds and lobbying, by the top of the socioeconomic ladder; it is legislated and litigated by the sycophants of the 1% across the country. As the aforementioned anti-ESG efforts show, all of us, poverty stricken or not, are expected to kowtow to the interests of the wealthiest, including investors and fiduciaries who are simply trying to protect theirs’ and others’ investments from the ravages of anthropogenic (human-caused) global climate change and related crises.
Those who fall below the federal poverty line, working or not, and even those who can afford to invest some money and have investments managed for them, deserve better representation in Charleston and D.C. than foot soldiers of and apologists for the ultra-wealthy. I personally endorse Chase Linko-Looper as a gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming elections and hope candidates with similar values, character and integrity will announce for many other statewide and national offices.