“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.” – quote often mistakenly attributed to Francis M. Wilhoit from a blog post in 2018
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man’s oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” – John Kenneth Galbraith
A recent piece in The New York Times by Thomas Edsall, titled “The Republican Strategists Who Have Carefully Planned All of This,” begins with the following paragraph:
“Republican leaders are now adopting increasingly autocratic measures, using the police powers of government to impose moralized regulations, turning private citizens into enforcement officers and expelling defiant elected Democrats just as county Republican parties, particularly in Western states, are electing militia members, Christian nationalists and QAnon believers to key posts.”
This development did not happen overnight. Fortunately, Edsall quotes University of Washington political scientist, Jacob Grumbach, author of the book “Laboratories Against Democracy” to offer context for his opening paragraph: “When it comes to democratic backsliding in the states, writes Grumbach, the results couldn’t be clearer: over the past two decades, the Republican Party has eroded democracy in states under its control. Republican governments have gerrymandered districts, made it more difficult to vote and restricted civil liberties to a degree unprecedented since the civil rights era. It is not local changes in state-level polarization, competition or demographics driving these major changes in the rules of American democracy. Instead, it is the groups that make up the national coalition of the modern GOP — the very wealthy on the one hand and those motivated by white identity politics and cultural resentment on the other.”
The tea party movement was really the first 21st-century movement from the political right to feature billionaire-funded astroturfing campaigns on a national scale involving local politics. State legislatures especially were captured by extremists in this movement in retaliation for the election of the first Black president (ostensibly in revolt over a health care plan identical to Republican proposals only 20 years earlier, the Affordable Care Act) and the billionaires who financed the movement knew this capture was their key to long-term success. Then along came Trump and the MAGA movement, which is just astroturfing on steroids.
Unfortunately, West Virginia has fallen prey to these forces to a greater degree than almost any state in the Union. I wish I could say that we had a strong Democratic Party apparatus to resist this, but we don’t. I was heartened by recent changes in party leadership statewide, only to be let down again.
We have Democratic officeholders voting in favor of Republican efforts at the state level to deny pregnant persons bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty by denying abortion care, to deny trans minors important health care, and to annihilate desperately needed tax revenue for tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthiest in our state. When a Democratic Party leader coddles someone like Don Blankenship and doesn’t lose his role in party leadership over it, you know hope is lost.
What we need in West Virginia is a transcendent, progressive movement of people committed to social justice; equity; inclusion; socioeconomic fairness; climate and environmental stewardship; a healthy and well-educated citizenry; and a future free of the same sacrifice zone exploitation perpetrated by extraction industries that have victimized us since we became a state.
Some on the political right may be interested in this kind of leadership, but they fail to realize that we’re not going to get it supporting an authoritarian megalomaniac who’s facing 34 felony charges in Manhattan, with more to come from D.C. and Fulton County, Georgia. Our current Democratic Party pays lip service to a movement like this but fails to realize that you can’t build it while being an apologist for and acquiescing to the whims of the authoritarian right. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his ilk sure won’t be helping build a movement like what’s needed.
What do we do? Well, there are groups and organizations like the West Virginia Can’t Wait movement that inspire hope, but even they are just the beginning. As important as voting and participation in the electoral political process are, effecting substantive and long-lasting change does not begin and end there. Nor is the nonprofit world the alpha and omega. We must build networks of connection, empowerment, aid and care. Many such incredible networks already exist in our state. Seek them out in your local communities and, if you can’t find them, start building them. It’s the only way we put power back in the hands of the people, where it belongs.