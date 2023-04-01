In 2017, Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers in West Virginia were spared higher electricity rates when the sale of the Pleasants Power Station coal-fired power plant from FirstEnergy’s Ohio subsidiary to its West Virginia subsidiary was stopped by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Ohio has an unregulated energy market, while West Virginia has a regulated market, so FirstEnergy knew it could put West Virginia ratepayers on the hook for the Pleasants plant and protect its shareholders from responsibility for the immense costs of continued operation, maintenance and cleanup when the plant shuts down.
With the failure of the sale from one subsidiary to another, the plant was scheduled for closure by 2019. Then, the West Virginia Legislature stepped in with a $12.5 million annual tax break to prolong the inevitable.
Now, history is repeating itself. The current owner of the plant, Energy Harbor, formed when FirstEnergy’s Ohio subsidiary emerged from its eighth amended bankruptcy on Oct. 14, 2019, is looking to sell Pleasants Power Station to the West Virginia subsidiary. The West Virginia Public Service Commission asked Mon Power for a report detailing its potential to purchase the plant.
This proposed deal was bad for West Virginia energy ratepayers and taxpayers in 2017, and it hasn’t gotten any better. The costs of purchasing, operating and maintaining the power plant will fall squarely on Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers, who already have seen rates increased by more than 50% over the past 15 years. Beyond the immediate purchasing costs, the plant needs $80 million to $120 million in improvements to comply with water pollution standards. Whatever ratepayers don’t pick up, you can bet West Virginia taxpayers will.
The power plants currently owned by Mon Power produce more energy than existing customers use, so the power provided by the Pleasants plant is not needed by the Mon Power and Potomac Edison customer base.
Even if more power would need to be purchased, Pleasants is certainly not the most affordable place to get those electrons. A report released earlier this year from Energy Innovation Policy and Technology showed that every coal plant currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. According to the study, purchasing regional wind energy would save ratepayers $10.37 per megawatt-hour over the power currently being generated by the Pleasants plant in particular.
I wish we only had to be concerned about energy costs, but allowing a coal plant to close, which is what would happen with the Pleasants plant by the end of May, if the sale doesn’t go through, is crucial for maintaining a habitable planet. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just released the final part of its sixth assessment report, known as the AR6 Synthesis Report. The summary of the report for policymakers says unequivocally that, “Rapid and far-reaching transitions across all sectors and systems are necessary to achieve deep and sustained emissions reduction and secure a livable and sustainable future for all. These system transitions involve a significant upscaling of a wide portfolio of mitigation and adaptation options. Feasible, effective, and low-cost options for mitigation and adaptation are already available, with differences across systems and regions.”
If you’re reading this in Ohio, you’re probably very familiar with another reason Mon Power should not make this purchase. As reported by the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony, “The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved an audit to investigate state ratepayer impacts stemming from FirstEnergy’s role in the largest bribery case in Ohio history after declining to do so for years.” To quote Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, “It boggles the mind to think that the PSC would ask Mon Power to consider the purchase of yet another power plant before first ensuring that the company has moved beyond its days as a bad actor.”