“It’s anti-union to red-bait, race-bait, or queen-bait.” This is a World War II-era slogan adopted by the International Longshoreman’s and Warehouseman’s Union, now called the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. It was a sign of multiracial, multigender, class-conscious solidarity among organized laborers in dockyards, warehouses, canneries and other industries along the West Coast. We need this kind of solidarity nationally today.

One of the most important ways we can show this solidarity immediately is at the polls.

Eric Engle lives in Parkersburg. 

