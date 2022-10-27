“It’s anti-union to red-bait, race-bait, or queen-bait.” This is a World War II-era slogan adopted by the International Longshoreman’s and Warehouseman’s Union, now called the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. It was a sign of multiracial, multigender, class-conscious solidarity among organized laborers in dockyards, warehouses, canneries and other industries along the West Coast. We need this kind of solidarity nationally today.
One of the most important ways we can show this solidarity immediately is at the polls.
Stating that sounds a bit odd. Traditionally speaking, the voter polls are not where some of the most important societal, socioeconomic and cultural changes have taken place. Politicians, and the wealthiest and most powerful persons and entities, tend to follow suit after mass organizing and disruption, after civil disobedience and nonviolent direct action. At times, they respond only after violence and bloodshed. But the franchise that so many have fought, bled and died to expand in this country has never been more important.
I’m not a registered Democrat, and Joe Biden didn’t break my top 50 list of people I wanted to see become president, but we are stuck in a two-party-dominant system and one of those parties has gone completely off the rails.
The Republican Party is the party of hate, willful ignorance and anti-democracy authoritarianism, full stop. The GOP has embraced fascist principles. Donald Trump and his ilk have created a Big Lie and repeated it regarding the presidential election results of 2020, and far too many Americans, a minority but far too many, believe this nonsense because the Republican Party has carried the Big Lie forward.
The loudest voices on the political right, like Marjorie Taylor Green and Tucker Carlson, don’t even bother with so-called dog whistles or being subtle anymore. Why would they? Trump has spent the better part of seven years setting the example of being as outspoken and blatant with hatred and ignorance as one can possibly get. They have taken Trump’s example and run with it. They and their ilk now wear titles like "Christian nationalist" with pride. They openly embrace and actively call for American theocracy.
The GOP is advocating for the banning of books in libraries and schools, and passing laws at the state and local levels to restrict the teaching of complete and accurate history. Subjects of race, sexuality and gender that don’t comport with a “patriotic” view of the United States and conservative evangelical Christian mores are treated as intolerable threats. This is the textbook definition of fascism. So, just ban the textbook, right?
This same extremism is at the heart of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey earlier this year, tossing the issue of legal abortion back to the individual states. In West Virginia, passage of Senate Joint Resolution 12 led to Amendment 1 being on the ballot in 2018. And, the moment Roe and Casey fell, along came HB 302, our state’s abortion ban. Women have now been relegated to the status of livestock in the Mountain State.
Republicans want you to focus on issues like inflation, if you’re not part of what has become a rabid base that’s easily fired up by “CRT” and the “child-grooming” they allege adults in the LGBTQ+ community are perpetrating.
Inflation certainly is a major issue for us all, but what’s their plan for tackling it? GOP leaders are promising to fight raising the national debt ceiling, causing a default on debt we already owe and threatening the full faith and credit of the United States, if Democrats don’t go along with cuts to Social Security and Medicare. How do such cuts address inflation caused by corporate price-gouging and the fallout of a pandemic and war?
I encourage you to show class-conscious, multiracial, multigender solidarity by voting to oust the Republican Party up and down the ballot and to prevent new Republicans from being elected.
As an important closing note, if you witness or experience voter intimidation or harassment at your polling place in West Virginia, call the voter protection hotline, at 1-681-758-1437.