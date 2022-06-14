I recently watched the documentary on HBO Max on the life and times of George Carlin. It was exceptionally well done. We desperately need a voice like Carlin’s in these times we’re living through today.
As he aged, Carlin became a bit more nihilistic, speaking of feeling like an outside cosmic observer of the nonsense of the human species. He once said, “Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.” I feel the truth of that statement intensely.
Why? For countless reasons, but I’ll narrow my focus here. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than at any time in the last 4 million years. CO2 emissions totaled 36.3 billion tons in 2021, the highest level in history. The global atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of 421 parts per million, observed in May of this year from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, is unprecedented in all of human history. We’ve literally never lived in a world with this level of heat-trapping greenhouse gas concentration in our atmosphere and oceans.
According to reporting on the NOAA findings in The New York Times, the 421-parts-per-million atmospheric concentration “is 140 parts per million above the average concentration in preindustrial days, which was consistently about 280 parts per million. Since that time, humans have pumped about 1.6 trillion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.”
This doesn’t even account other greenhouse gas emissions like methane, nitrous oxide and hydrofluorocarbons, all exponentially more potent heat-trappers than CO2 over shorter times spans, though they stay in the atmosphere for far shorter times.
The Paris Climate Accords were signed seven years ago. We’re not meeting our stated goals. It certainly didn’t help that the Trump administration tried to move out of the Paris Accords, which the Biden administration in turn rejoined, but even under this new administration and with slim Democratic Party majorities in Congress, we’re not acting nearly fast enough on public policy. And our broader societal response is not overly reassuring.
A recent study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and the Climate Action Against Disinformation coalition, reported on by The Guardian, found that, “although outright denials of the facts of the climate crisis were less common, opponents were now likely to focus on ‘delay, distraction and misinformation’ to hinder the rapid action required.” The Guardian piece further stated, “Analysis of 16 accounts ‘super-spreading’ climate misinformation on Twitter revealed 13 sub-groups that largely converged around anti-science and conspiracy communities in the US, UK and Canada.”
Jennie King, head of climate disinformation at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “Governments and social media platforms must learn the new strategies at play and understand that disinformation in the climate realm has increasing crossover with other harms, including electoral integrity, public health, hate speech and conspiracy theories.”
This is critical, and it’s exactly the kind of thing we’ve been advocating for at Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action for the almost seven years we’ve been around.
The technical solutions and know-how exist. Renewable energies, maximization of energy efficiencies, electrification of transport (and infrastructure that is not vehicle-centered to begin with) are things we can do. Decarbonization of things like concrete and steel production, international shipping and aviation by deploying technologies like green hydrogen (not blue or any other color-coded hydrogen production) and eliminating single-use/disposable plastics and massive amounts of petrochemicals currently in use, while engineering biodegradable and climate-and-public health-friendly polymer and other product replacements, are also things that need to happen, just to name a few.
We need sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry, for which there is no shortage of practical solutions already available. We need afforestation and reforestation, with special protections for old-growth forests and other critical conservation efforts, which are all already in existence.
What we’re lacking is the political will to expand the affordability and accessibility of all of these options and to implement them at the scales and in the time frames necessary. Denial, delay and dismissal, driven by misinformation and disinformation, are at the heart of why we lack this political will. We’ve got to counter them. All of us today, and all of posterity, are counting on what we do right now.